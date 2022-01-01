- Persuasion
- Creativity
- Communication
- Tact
- Confidence
- Poise
- Advocacy
- Rhythm
- Problem Solving
- Dynamic Movement
- Resilience
- Optimism
Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting Specialization
What would you say if you knew you could say it well?
Offered By
What you will learn
How to overcome stage fright and gain the confidence to speak with a persuasive sense of poise
How to enhance the structure and style of the message you want to deliver
How to pitch an idea, negotiate more creatively, and become a better listener
How to use the the P-R-O-D-U-C-T framework to create compelling presentations
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This specialization offers you opportunities to practice everything from giving a speech, to pitching an idea, to delivering a meaningful apology. The communication skills you learn can help you solve conflicts, advance a cause, and generally feel more confident about your ability to connect with a wide range of audiences.
No previous experience needed
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Speaking and Presenting: Poise
Poise is not some elusive or innate characteristic. It’s a series of choices, all of which can help you better connect with your intended audience. This course will help you identify those choices and teach you how to make them in a way that consistently enhances the clarity of your message and the effectiveness of your delivery.
Speaking and Presenting: Pitches and Persuasion
The hope good presenters project when pitching their ideas is not naïve hope. They’re not Pollyanna at the podium. Instead, the solutions they offer are supported by research, data, and expertise. This course will teach you how to merge hard facts with an imaginative vision in a way that at once resonates with and inspires your audience.
Speaking and Presenting: Conversation Starters
This course will teach you how to build persuasive surprises into your presentations, the kind of surprises that will change how your audience sees a particular situation or proposal and then gets them talking—in a good way. It will also identify several techniques you can use to start (and maintain) your own conversations, whether with a big group, a small group, or even just one-one-one.
Speaking and Presenting: Tact
To be an effective speaker you don’t need to overwhelm people with your intellect. You don’t need to dazzle them from start to finish. You simply need to give them the sense that what they are receiving was especially prepared with their interests and needs in mind. This course will help you develop the judgment and dexterity needed to craft a perfectly tailored message.
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
