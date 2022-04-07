This course will teach you how to build persuasive surprises into your presentations, the kind of surprises that will change how your audience sees a particular situation or proposal and then gets them talking—in a good way. It will also identify several techniques you can use to start (and maintain) your own conversations, whether with a big group, a small group, or even just one-one-one.
This course is part of the Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting Specialization
How to incorporate a "little bit of mischief" to your presentations in a way that delights and informs your audience
How to use "mirroring" and follow-up questions to establish trust and build rapport
How to connect with people via the "language of common life"
How to reimagine the experience of starting a conversation with a stranger
- listening
- Communication
- Networking
- Clarity
- Ingenuity
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Week 1 | Unexpected: Vocabulary
“Be surprising, in a convincing way.” You’ll encounter those words a lot during this course. To discover who said them and how you can put them to work, check out the materials in Week 1!
Week 2 | Unexpected: Speaking Studies and Speaking Exercises
A great way to create a message that people not only listen to but actually remember is to include what the behavioral economist George Lowenstein calls “information gaps.” We’ll learn what those are this week. We’ll also meet a scientist who does something remarkable: makes talking about the life of grass really interesting.
Week 3 |Conversation: Vocabulary
Those of you who have taken the companion series Good with Words: Writing and Editing may remember the following advice: “Trying to sound smart is a pretty dumb strategy.”
Week 4 | Conversation: Speaking Studies and Speaking Exercises
Congratulations! You’ve made it to the fourth and final week of Course 3. We’re going to start by looking at the difference between a high-considerateness speaking style and a high-involvement one. But we’ll also make time for some surprising findings about what you can do to make your next commute a little more pleasant and stimulating--not just for you but also for a complete stranger.
About the Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting Specialization
Suppose you were good with words. Suppose when you decided to speak, the message you delivered—and the way you delivered it—successfully connected with your intended audience. What would that mean for your career prospects? What would that mean for your comfort level in social situations? And perhaps most importantly, what would that mean for your satisfaction with the personal relationships you value the most? This specialization is designed to help you find out. Based on an award-winning course and workshop series at the University of Michigan that has been taken by students training to enter a wide range of fields—law, business, medicine, social work, public policy, design, engineering, and many more—it removes the guesswork from figuring out how to communicate clearly and compellingly.
