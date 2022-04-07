About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to incorporate a "little bit of mischief" to your presentations in a way that delights and informs your audience

  • How to use "mirroring" and follow-up questions to establish trust and build rapport

  • How to connect with people via the "language of common life"

  • How to reimagine the experience of starting a conversation with a stranger

Skills you will gain

  • listening
  • Communication
  • Networking
  • Clarity
  • Ingenuity
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1 | Unexpected: Vocabulary

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 14 min), 14 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2 | Unexpected: Speaking Studies and Speaking Exercises

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3 |Conversation: Vocabulary

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4 | Conversation: Speaking Studies and Speaking Exercises

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting Specialization

Good with Words: Speaking and Presenting

