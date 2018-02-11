About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Dynamic Public Speaking Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Confidence
  • Presentation
  • Speech
  • Public Speaking
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Washington

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: Understanding speech

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: Making ideas compelling and memorable

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 55 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: Illustrating and delivering your ideas

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: Overcoming your fear of public speaking and developing great delivery

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 72 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Dynamic Public Speaking Specialization

Dynamic Public Speaking

