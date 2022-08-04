About this Specialization

Good speaking is your most enduring job skill. This four-course specialization will provide you with the instruction, experience, and practice to develop and deliver compelling presentations. Drawing from the established knowledge in communication, rhetoric, linguistics, and argumentation, each course balances proven ideas with lots of speech practice. The courses in this specializations should help speakers at all levels. If you are nervous about public speaking, this is for you! I have spent an entire career helping nervous novice speakers grow into confident communicators. We slowly work up specific skills that you can practice multiple times before putting together a longer speech.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Introduction to Public Speaking

Speaking to inform: Discussing complex ideas with clear explanations and dynamic slides

Speaking to persuade: Motivating audiences with solid arguments and moving language

Speaking to Inspire: Ceremonial and Motivational Speeches

