- Communication
- Presentation
- Speech
- Public Speaking
- Confidence
Dynamic Public Speaking Specialization
Become an Excellent Public Speaker. Master techniques for designing and delivering clear and compelling presentations.
Offered By
What you will learn
Substantial increase your confidence and presence as a dynamic speaker.
Develop delivery techniques for voice, movement, and gesture that engage audiences.
Prepare effective speeches for various purposes (informative, persuasive, praise), occasions (workplace, special events, etc.), and audiences.
Master speechwriting techniques for storytelling, argument, style, topic framing, and discussing evidence.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will design, practice, record, and receive feedback on speeches that they can use in their professional lives (elevator and summary talks, informative slide-deck presentations, persuasive policy recommendations, and inspirational stories). After completing this specialization, learners will have the experience and skills to design compelling presentations and a portfolio of polished speeches.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Public Speaking
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.