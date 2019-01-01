Dr. Matt McGarrity is a Principal Lecturer in the Communication Department at the University of Washington. He teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in public speaking, argumentation, classical rhetoric, rhetorical criticism, and communication pedagogy. He founded and continues to direct the University of Washington Speaking Center, which offers speech coaching to students. He has published academic articles and teaching materials on communication education and public speaking and has won multiple top paper awards for public speaking research at academic conferences. He has won a number of teaching awards, including UW’s Distinguished Teaching Award, Toastmaster’s Communications & Leadership Award, and the National Speakers’ Association’s Outstanding Professor Award.