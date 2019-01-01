Profile

Dr. Matt McGarrity

Teaching Professor

Bio

Dr. Matt McGarrity is a Principal Lecturer in the Communication Department at the University of Washington. He teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in public speaking, argumentation, classical rhetoric, rhetorical criticism, and communication pedagogy. He founded and continues to direct the University of Washington Speaking Center, which offers speech coaching to students. He has published academic articles and teaching materials on communication education and public speaking and has won multiple top paper awards for public speaking research at academic conferences. He has won a number of teaching awards, including UW’s Distinguished Teaching Award, Toastmaster’s Communications & Leadership Award, and the National Speakers’ Association’s Outstanding Professor Award.

Courses

U101: Understanding College and College Life

Speaking to Inspire: Ceremonial and Motivational Speeches

Introduction to Public Speaking

Speaking to inform: Discussing complex ideas with clear explanations and dynamic slides

الخطابة الإقناعية: تحفيز الجماهير بالحجج المُقنِعة واللغة المؤثِّرة

Speaking to persuade: Motivating audiences with solid arguments and moving language

مقدمة عن مخاطبة الجمهور - باللغة العربية

