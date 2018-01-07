College can be confusing and intimidating, but U101 can help. If you were just admitted to college and are nervous about what the next step in life might look like, this course is for you. If you are the parent of a newly admitted college student and curious about what college life is like, this course is also for you.
U101: Understanding College and College LifeUniversity of Washington
About this Course
Offered by
University of Washington
Founded in 1861, the University of Washington is one of the oldest state-supported institutions of higher education on the West Coast and is one of the preeminent research universities in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to U101!
Welcome to University 101. This short course will help you get the most out of your college experience. We want to help incoming undergraduates understand their universities. This opening module lays out what the course is and how you will navigate this online space.
Understanding the Nature of College
Now that we have discussed the basic approach in this course, we can dive into the material. A good place to start would be understanding how the university operates. Modern universities are large, complex organizations employing thousands of different teaching and researching faculty, all of who have slightly different roles. College isn’t simply larger than high school, it is structured differently.
Succeeding as a Student
You’re coming to college to get an education. Classes will take up a significant amount of your time, so we should discuss some strategies for success. As discussed in the last module, high school differs significantly from college. Incoming freshmen are often most worried about the classes. You have much more flexible time, but that time needs to be filled with self-directed study. In this unit, we’ll talk a bit about how understanding these classes and studying effectively for them.
Building Your Education
One of your big questions at college is, “What should I major in?” This module will tackle this question head on. In all honesty, what you major in matters less than how you prepare yourself to be an expert in an area. This requires you to move beyond simply your major and take ownership of your intellectual and professional development during your college years.
Financing Your Education
Paying for college is a challenge. This module will talk about some strategies for budgeting your money while at college and all the options available to you for funding. There are so many different resources out there to help you pay for college. Regrettably, these are so broad that students remain unaware of them. This module should direct you to some of the most fruitful areas for finding funding.
Living On and Off Campus
Are you going to live on-campus or off? There are strengths and benefits to doing both. This module will talk to some students about their experiences living on and off campus. Wherever you live while at college, odds are that you will experience homesickness at some point. This is entirely natural. We’ll talk a bit about why this happens and identify a few strategies for effectively dealing with homesickness.
Getting Involved in Campus Life
Going to your classes is probably the most important thing you’ll do during your time here. But it won’t be the only thing. Campus clubs and groups offer you a great opportunity to experience new things and ideas during your time here. They can introduce you to lifelong friends and enrich your education in untold ways. This module will talk about some options for getting involved in campus life.
Conclusion
Here we are at the end of this online orientation. Thank you for participating. This module will recap the key themes from the course and help you figure out what to do next as you prepare to enroll in college. Good Luck!
Reviews
- 5 stars74.76%
- 4 stars16.42%
- 3 stars5.23%
- 2 stars0.95%
- 1 star2.61%
TOP REVIEWS FROM U101: UNDERSTANDING COLLEGE AND COLLEGE LIFE
I found it very interesting,moreover as a key to how to prepare ourselves at the university level and enjoy the academic life.
This is very interesting course for me because before that I don't know about US education system. Now I know how to live on campus and off campus and many more.
A must-take course for every freshman to prepare for college in all aspects and get familiar with college life. Simple and useful content.
It hardly effect on my mind and body in college. My behavior is change and adapt college life as well.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.