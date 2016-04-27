Chevron Left
4.6
stars
417 ratings
123 reviews

College can be confusing and intimidating, but U101 can help. If you were just admitted to college and are nervous about what the next step in life might look like, this course is for you. If you are the parent of a newly admitted college student and curious about what college life is like, this course is also for you. While your specific college will, no doubt, provide additional orientation material, we wanted to give some basic information about what life might be like at a large American University. You might be years away from college or enrolled right now; either way, U101 has some excellent advice from college students, professors, administrators, and staff. At the conclusion of the course, learners should: 1. Understand the basics of how colleges and universities operate. 2. Identify and describe what faculty are looking for in college-level academic work. 3. List some effective study strategies. 4. Identify some strategies for exploring and selecting a major. 5. Identify the various types of grants and scholarships available and describe the steps involved in applying to these. 6. Discuss the college life, with special attention to the benefits/limitations of living on or off campus. 7. Identify some strategies for getting the most out of campus life activities (investigating student clubs, fraternities, sororities, etc.). The course is divided into 4 weeks/8 lessons, which provide an overview of the different aspects of college life. If you were just watching the videos and looking at some of the links, the whole course would take about 4-5 hours. Week 1 Lesson 1. Welcome to U101! Lesson 2. Understanding the Nature of College Week 2 Lesson 3. Succeeding as a Student Lesson 4. Building Your Major Week 3 Lesson 5. Financing Your Education Lesson 6. Living On and Off Campus Week 4 Lesson 7. Getting Involved in Campus Life Lesson 8. Conclusion Please join us for a short exploration of modern American Colleges. Hopefully, this course can help demystify your upcoming college experience....

CE

Jan 5, 2018

The information provided throughout each video was very helpful. Navigating college can feel overwhelming, but there were a lot of useful tips on how to feel more confident while succeeding in school.

ME

Mar 29, 2017

Amazing course. It helps you understand college life and how college works. And gives you tips on how to get the most out of college. Definitely recommend it, specially for international students.

By babyrani n

Apr 27, 2016

please i need a pass certificate

By moaz e

Mar 30, 2017

By Camille S E

Jan 6, 2018

By Thiago R

Aug 31, 2016

great course

By Aleksandra W

Apr 23, 2017

It was really well done, i think that most of the issues were raised, there were a lot of extra materials (it's worth to say: accurate matterials) and generally i'm just satisfied :)

By ELGHALBI A

Jan 11, 2018

the best course

By Hekma A

May 17, 2019

I took this course and I'm in my last year in college because I never had a chance to learn about college life up until now, I started on 23 August last year and I didn't have a chance to finish it up until this month

so thank you for giving me a chance to learn again, its never too late to take this course

By Katelyn H

Feb 16, 2017

Great course for those looking to go to college or those who are looking to help individuals go to college! I'll be recommending this course to all of my college prep students this summer!

By Kevin C

Mar 2, 2019

I'm done.

By AJIT K

May 15, 2020

where is certificate

By Svitlana S

Jun 14, 2017

This wonderful course is suitable for people of any age who want to enter college. It is very well organized, the videos are fun to watch and it is very inspirational! I would advise this course to all my colleagues and to all Ukrainian students who wish to study abroad and need some moral preparation on what to expect when studying in U.S. institutions.

By Raymond L B

Dec 8, 2015

This course is a great job giving a broad introduction to college. It tries to cover many aspects of life and how they can occur at different types of schools. Overall, if you're just about to start college. or just curious, it's worth it to spend an hour or so to take the course.

By Mandy S

Oct 7, 2016

This was a fantastic overview of how college works. I highly recommend this course to high school seniors and their parents to better understand the basics of what going to college is all about and the variety of experiences one can have in such a uniquer setting.

By Tony L

Aug 16, 2016

I'm already graduated from undergraduate, but I'm applying graduate degree in UW.

It is a double-degree program with THU, I'm eager to study in UW - it is my dream school.

Thank you for giving us this wonderful class

By Rohit P

May 10, 2020

this course is amazing in case of handle the situation arising in college life. i think every student who joining college should go through this course for better college experience.

By Saif U K

Jan 8, 2018

This is very interesting course for me because before that I don't know about US education system. Now I know how to live on campus and off campus and many more.

By Alejandro S

Jul 2, 2016

Very informative, I believe students before going to college should complete this course. In doing so, it will help them know the ins and outs of college life.

By Ángela M S V

Dec 26, 2019

Muchas gracias por este curso. Pues, a pesar de ya completar mi primer año de universidad, pude revisar qué hizo que me fuera tan mal y así mejorar.

By Warfazian T

Dec 24, 2015

Very much Helpfull for New comers in College or who gonna admitted in college and trying to start their undergrad life . Thanks for this Course .

By Samuel H

Feb 22, 2017

I felt that this course was very informative and would most definitely assist the first year student who is enrolled in the University.

By Patricia B

Dec 8, 2017

It really had nothing to do with me because I only take MOOC's from my home. But it gave me knowledge to possibly pass on to others.

By Vivek

Sep 2, 2016

This course is helpful for all college freshers to know more deeply about the college and college life.

By Diekett A A

Jul 10, 2018

I really appreciate to learn how to be successful in college with this course.

By Camille M

Sep 28, 2016

The course is very helpful, but it's an extremely messy program and needs more work done to it.

By 陳俊廷

May 18, 2020

I think is the good aspect to share with student who is the freshman to college. In this class, you can get lots of information and it is really useful if you want to know how to enjoy your college life!

