CE
Jan 5, 2018
The information provided throughout each video was very helpful. Navigating college can feel overwhelming, but there were a lot of useful tips on how to feel more confident while succeeding in school.
ME
Mar 29, 2017
Amazing course. It helps you understand college life and how college works. And gives you tips on how to get the most out of college. Definitely recommend it, specially for international students.
By babyrani n•
Apr 27, 2016
please i need a pass certificate
By moaz e•
Mar 30, 2017
By Camille S E•
Jan 6, 2018
By Thiago R•
Aug 31, 2016
great course
By Aleksandra W•
Apr 23, 2017
It was really well done, i think that most of the issues were raised, there were a lot of extra materials (it's worth to say: accurate matterials) and generally i'm just satisfied :)
By ELGHALBI A•
Jan 11, 2018
the best course
By Hekma A•
May 17, 2019
I took this course and I'm in my last year in college because I never had a chance to learn about college life up until now, I started on 23 August last year and I didn't have a chance to finish it up until this month
so thank you for giving me a chance to learn again, its never too late to take this course
By Katelyn H•
Feb 16, 2017
Great course for those looking to go to college or those who are looking to help individuals go to college! I'll be recommending this course to all of my college prep students this summer!
By Kevin C•
Mar 2, 2019
I'm done.
By AJIT K•
May 15, 2020
where is certificate
By Svitlana S•
Jun 14, 2017
This wonderful course is suitable for people of any age who want to enter college. It is very well organized, the videos are fun to watch and it is very inspirational! I would advise this course to all my colleagues and to all Ukrainian students who wish to study abroad and need some moral preparation on what to expect when studying in U.S. institutions.
By Raymond L B•
Dec 8, 2015
This course is a great job giving a broad introduction to college. It tries to cover many aspects of life and how they can occur at different types of schools. Overall, if you're just about to start college. or just curious, it's worth it to spend an hour or so to take the course.
By Mandy S•
Oct 7, 2016
This was a fantastic overview of how college works. I highly recommend this course to high school seniors and their parents to better understand the basics of what going to college is all about and the variety of experiences one can have in such a uniquer setting.
By Tony L•
Aug 16, 2016
I'm already graduated from undergraduate, but I'm applying graduate degree in UW.
It is a double-degree program with THU, I'm eager to study in UW - it is my dream school.
Thank you for giving us this wonderful class
By Rohit P•
May 10, 2020
this course is amazing in case of handle the situation arising in college life. i think every student who joining college should go through this course for better college experience.
By Saif U K•
Jan 8, 2018
This is very interesting course for me because before that I don't know about US education system. Now I know how to live on campus and off campus and many more.
By Alejandro S•
Jul 2, 2016
Very informative, I believe students before going to college should complete this course. In doing so, it will help them know the ins and outs of college life.
By Ángela M S V•
Dec 26, 2019
Muchas gracias por este curso. Pues, a pesar de ya completar mi primer año de universidad, pude revisar qué hizo que me fuera tan mal y así mejorar.
By Warfazian T•
Dec 24, 2015
Very much Helpfull for New comers in College or who gonna admitted in college and trying to start their undergrad life . Thanks for this Course .
By Samuel H•
Feb 22, 2017
I felt that this course was very informative and would most definitely assist the first year student who is enrolled in the University.
By Patricia B•
Dec 8, 2017
It really had nothing to do with me because I only take MOOC's from my home. But it gave me knowledge to possibly pass on to others.
By Vivek•
Sep 2, 2016
This course is helpful for all college freshers to know more deeply about the college and college life.
By Diekett A A•
Jul 10, 2018
I really appreciate to learn how to be successful in college with this course.
By Camille M•
Sep 28, 2016
The course is very helpful, but it's an extremely messy program and needs more work done to it.
By 陳俊廷•
May 18, 2020
I think is the good aspect to share with student who is the freshman to college. In this class, you can get lots of information and it is really useful if you want to know how to enjoy your college life!