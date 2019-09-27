About this Course

12,963 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(7,479 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

The U.S. Admissions Process

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 128 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Self-Assessment

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 90 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Research & Planning

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 164 min), 8 readings
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

The Pieces of Your Application

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 129 min), 14 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM APPLYING TO U.S. UNIVERSITIES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder