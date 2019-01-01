University of Pennsylvania Logo

The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.

Courses and Specializations

AI For Business
AI For Business Specialization

Achieving Personal and Professional Success
Achieving Personal and Professional Success Specialization

Business Analytics
Business Analytics Specialization

Business Foundations
Business Foundations Specialization

Business Strategies for A Better World
Business Strategies for A Better World Specialization

Business and Financial Modeling
Business and Financial Modeling Specialization

Culture-Driven Team Building
Culture-Driven Team Building Specialization

Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship Specialization

Finance & Quantitative Modeling for Analysts
Finance & Quantitative Modeling for Analysts Specialization

Fintech: Foundations & Applications of Financial Technology
Fintech: Foundations & Applications of Financial Technology Specialization

Foundations of Positive Psychology
Foundations of Positive Psychology Specialization

Fundamentos Empresariales
Fundamentos Empresariales Specialization

Healthcare Law
Healthcare Law Specialization

Intellectual Property Law
Intellectual Property Law Specialization

Introduction to Finance and Accounting
Introduction to Finance and Accounting Specialization

Introduction to Programming with Python and Java
Introduction to Programming with Python and Java Specialization

Omnichannel Retail Strategy
Omnichannel Retail Strategy Specialization

Regulatory Compliance
Regulatory Compliance Specialization

Robotics
Robotics Specialization

The Business of Health Care
The Business of Health Care Specialization

The Materiality of ESG Factors
The Materiality of ESG Factors Specialization

商务基础 (中文版)
商务基础 (中文版) Specialization

Al Filreis

Al Filreis

Kelly Professor, Dir. Center for Programs in Contemporary Writing, Faculty Dir. Kelly Writers House
Alan Barstow, Ph.D.

Alan Barstow, Ph.D.

Director and Senior Scholar
Organizational Dynamics
Alyssa Swanson

Alyssa Swanson

Intensive Program Manager
English Language Programs
Amol S. Navathe, MD, PhD

Amol S. Navathe, MD, PhD

Assistant Professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy
Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy
Amrita V. Subramanian

Amrita V. Subramanian

Executive Coach & Senior Consultant, Doctoral candidate (Ph.D. 2019)
Organizational Dynamics
Amy Nichols

Amy Nichols

Manager of International Research and Program Development
English Language Programs
Andrew Kandel

Andrew Kandel

Lecturer in Law
Angela Duckworth, Ph.D.

Angela Duckworth, Ph.D.

Christopher H. Browne Distinguished Professor of Psychology
Positive Psychology Center
Angus Corbett

Angus Corbett

Adjunct Professor of Law
Law
Anita Allen

Anita Allen

Henry R. Silverman Professor of Law and Professor of Philosophy
Penn Law
Barbara E. Kahn

Barbara E. Kahn

Professor of Marketing and Director, Jay H. Baker Retailing Center
The Wharton School
Brandon Krakowsky

Brandon Krakowsky

Lecturer
School of Engineering and Applied Science
Brian J Bushee

Brian J Bushee

The Geoffrey T. Boisi Professor
Accounting
Brian McManus

Brian McManus

Language Specialist
English Language Programs
CJ Taylor

CJ Taylor

Professor of Computer and Information Science
School of Engineering and Applied Science
Cade Massey

Cade Massey

Practice Professor
The Wharton School
Christian Terwiesch

Christian Terwiesch

Andrew M. Heller Professor at the Wharton School, Senior Fellow Leonard Davis Institute for Health Economics Co-Director, Mack Institute of Innovation Management
The Wharton School
Christopher Geczy

Christopher Geczy

Adjunct Professor of Finance
Finance
Christopher D. Ittner

Christopher D. Ittner

EY Professor of Accounting
Accounting
Claire Robertson-Kraft, Ph.D.

Claire Robertson-Kraft, Ph.D.

Director, ImpactED
Positive Psychology Center and Fels Insititute of Government
Connie B. Scanga, PhD

Connie B. Scanga, PhD

Practice Professor
School of Nursing
Cristina Bicchieri

Cristina Bicchieri

S. J. Patterson Harvie Professor of Social Thought and Comparative Ethics
Department of Philosophy
Cynthia Dahl

Cynthia Dahl

Practice Professor of Law
Penn Law
Damon Centola

Damon Centola

Professor of Communication, Sociology and Communication
Dana Kaminstein, Ph.D.

Dana Kaminstein, Ph.D.

Affiliated Faculty
Organizational Dynamics
Daniel E. Koditschek

Daniel E. Koditschek

Professor of Electrical and Systems Engineering
School of Engineering and Applied Science
Daniel Lee

Daniel Lee

Professor of Electrical and Systems Engineering
School of Engineering and Applied Science
David Galligan

David Galligan

Professor of Animal Health Economics
School of Veterinary Medicine
David Hsu

David Hsu

Richard A. Sapp Professor of Management
The Wharton School
David A. Asch, MD, MBA

David A. Asch, MD, MBA

Professor of Medicine and Professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy
Department of Medicine
David Musto

David Musto

Ronald O. Perelman Professor in Finance
Finance
David P. Silverman

David P. Silverman

Eckley Brinton Coxe, Jr. Professor of Egyptology
Near Eastern Languages & Civilizations
Derek Newberry, Ph.D.

Derek Newberry, Ph.D.

Lecturer
Organizational Dynamics
Don Huesman

Don Huesman

Managing Director, Wharton Online
Innovation Group- Wharton School
Dr. Uri Hangorsky

Dr. Uri Hangorsky

Associate Dean for Academic Affairs/ Director PASS
School of Dental Medicine
Dr. Michael Charles Johanek

Dr. Michael Charles Johanek

Senior Fellow
Graduate School of Education
Dr. Aviva Legatt

Dr. Aviva Legatt

Affiliated Faculty
Organizational Dynamics
Dr. John L. Puckett

Dr. John L. Puckett

Professor of Education
Graduate School of Education
Dr. Thomas P. Sollecito

Dr. Thomas P. Sollecito

Professor and Chairman of Oral Medicine
School of Dental Medicine
Dr. Eric Stoopler

Dr. Eric Stoopler

Associate Professor of Oral Medicine
School of Dental Medicine
Eric Bradlow

Eric Bradlow

Professor of Marketing, Statistics, and Education, Chairperson, Wharton Marketing Department, Vice Dean and Director, Wharton Doctoral Program, Co-Director, Wharton Customer Analytics Initiative
The Wharton School
Erick Hyde

Erick Hyde

University Connection Counseling Specialist
English Language Programs
Ethan Mollick

Ethan Mollick

Associate Professor
Associate Professor of Management- Wharton School
Eve Litt

Eve Litt

Language Specialist
English Language Programs
Ezekiel J. Emanuel, MD, PhD

Ezekiel J. Emanuel, MD, PhD

Diane v.S. Levy and Robert M. Levy University Professor
Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy
Femida Handy

Femida Handy

Professor of Social Practice
School of Social Policy and Practice
Fernando Chang-Muy

Fernando Chang-Muy

Thomas O’Boyle Lecturer in Law
Greg Urban, Ph.D.

Greg Urban, Ph.D.

Professor
Anthropology
Guy David, PhD

Guy David, PhD

Gilbert and Shelley Harrison Associate Professor of Health Care Management
Department of Health Care Management
Ian "Mac" MacMillan

Ian "Mac" MacMillan

Dhirubhai Ambani Professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Management
Ian Nichols

Ian Nichols

Language Specialist
English Language Programs
Jack Sullivan

Jack Sullivan

Director of Programs
English Language Programs
Jagmohan Raju

Jagmohan Raju

Joseph J. Aresty Professor
Marketing, The Wharton School
James Ferguson

James Ferguson

Professor Emeritus
School of Veterinary Medicine
James Pawelski, Ph.D.

James Pawelski, Ph.D.

Professor of Practice and Director of Education
Positive Psychology Center
James Riedel

James Riedel

Executive Director
English Language Programs
James D. Thompson

James D. Thompson

Director, Wharton Social Entrepreneurship Program
Entrepreneurship
Jason A. Roy, Ph.D.

Jason A. Roy, Ph.D.

Professor of Biostatistics
Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology
Jessica Wachter

Jessica Wachter

Dr. Bruce I. Jacobs Professor in Quantitative Finance
Finance
Jianbo Shi

Jianbo Shi

Professor of Computer and Information Science
School of Engineering and Applied Science
John Cotton

John Cotton

Manager of Instructional Staff Development
English Language Programs
Jonah Berger

Jonah Berger

Marketing Professor
The Wharton School
Jorge Santiago-Aviles

Jorge Santiago-Aviles

Associate Professor
Electrical and Systems Engineering
Karen Reivich, Ph.D.

Karen Reivich, Ph.D.

Director of Resilience Training Services
Positive Psychology Center
Karl T. Ulrich

Karl T. Ulrich

Vice Dean of Entrepreneurship and Innovation
The Wharton School
Kartik Hosanagar

Kartik Hosanagar

Professor
Wharton School
Katherine Klein

Katherine Klein

Edward H. Bowman Professor of Management
The Wharton School
Kevin Volpp, MD, PhD

Kevin Volpp, MD, PhD

Professor of Medicine, Division of Health Policy / Professor of Health Care Management
Perelman School of Medicine / The Wharton School
Kevin Werbach

Kevin Werbach

Professor
Legal Studies & Business Ethics
Kostas Daniilidis

Kostas Daniilidis

Professor of Computer and Information Science
School of Engineering and Applied Science
Lauren Fiori

Lauren Fiori

Advising Specialist
English Lan
Lauren Steinfeld

Lauren Steinfeld

Lecturer in Law
Lisa M. Barker

Lisa M. Barker

Assistant Professor
Towson University
Lori Rosenkopf

Lori Rosenkopf

Vice Dean and Director, Wharton Undergraduate Division
Simon and Midge Palley Professor of Management
Lynn Wu

Lynn Wu

Associate Professor
Operations, Information and Decisions
Martin E.P. Seligman, Ph.D.

Martin E.P. Seligman, Ph.D.

Zellerbach Family Professor of Psychology & Director, Positive Psychology Center
Positive Psychology Center
Martine Haas

Martine Haas

Associate Professor of Management
The Wharton School
Mary-Hunter McDonnell

Mary-Hunter McDonnell

Associate Professor of Management
Management
Matthew Bidwell

Matthew Bidwell

Associate Professor of Management
The Wharton School
Maurice Schweitzer

Maurice Schweitzer

Professor of Operations, Information and Decisions
The Wharton School
Mauro Guillen

Mauro Guillen

Professor of International Management
Director of the Lauder Institute of Management and International Studies
Michael R Roberts

Michael R Roberts

William H. Lawrence Professor of Finance, the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania
Finance
Michael Useem

Michael Useem

Professor of Management and Director of the Center for Leadership and Change Management
The Wharton School
Michael Weisberg

Michael Weisberg

Professor and Chair
Department of Philosophy
Mrs. Russell Willis Taylor

Mrs. Russell Willis Taylor

Lecturer, School of Social Policy & Practice; Past President & CEO, National Arts Strategies
Natasha Sarin

Natasha Sarin

Assistant Professor of Law
Law
Noah Gans

Noah Gans

Anheuser-Busch Professor of Management Science, Professor of Operations, Information and Decisions
The Wharton School
Pam Grossman

Pam Grossman

Dean and George and Diane Weiss Professor of Education
Graduate School of Education
Peter Cappelli

Peter Cappelli

Professor of Management, Director, Center for Human Resources
The Wharton School
Peter Fader

Peter Fader

Professor of Marketing and Co-Director of the Wharton Customer Analytics Initiative
The Wharton School
Peter Frumkin

Peter Frumkin

Professor
Nonprofit Leadership Program, School of Social Policy & Practice
Peter Struck

Peter Struck

Associate Professor
Classical Studies
Philip Nichols

Philip Nichols

Professor of Legal Studies and Business Ethics
The Wharton School
Prasanna Tambe

Prasanna Tambe

Associate Professor of Operations
Information and Decisions
Professor Kermit Roosevelt, III

Professor Kermit Roosevelt, III

Professor
Law
R. Polk Wagner

R. Polk Wagner

Professor of Law
Law School
Raghu Iyengar

Raghu Iyengar

Professor of Marketing
The Wharton School
Ramya Kumar, MSOD, PGDHRM, SHRM-SCP

Ramya Kumar, MSOD, PGDHRM, SHRM-SCP

Senior Consultant - Organizational Learning, Development & Change
Organizational Dynamics
Rebecca Stein

Rebecca Stein

Senior Lecturer
Economics
Richard Lambert

Richard Lambert

Professor of Accounting
Accounting- Wharton School
Richard Shell

Richard Shell

Professor of Legal Studies and Business Ethics and Management
The Wharton School
Richard Waterman

Richard Waterman

Professor of Statistics
Statistics-Wharton School
Robert Ghrist

Robert Ghrist

Professor
Mathematics and Electrical & Systems Engineering
Robert W. Holthausen

Robert W. Holthausen

Professor
Accounting
Robyn Turner

Robyn Turner

Senior Language Specialist
English Language Programs
Ron Berman

Ron Berman

Assistant Professor of Marketing
The Wharton School
Roy Rosin, MBA

Roy Rosin, MBA

Chief Innovation Officer
Penn Medicine
Santiago Gallino

Santiago Gallino

Charles W. Evans Distinguished Faculty Scholar Associate Professor of Operations, Information and Decisions
The Wharton School
Sarah Hammer

Sarah Hammer

Senior Director of the Alternative Investments Initiative, Adjunct Professor of Law
The Wharton School / University of Pennsylvania Law School
Sarah Light

Sarah Light

Associate Professor of Legal Studies & Business Ethics
Legal Studies & Business Ethics
Senthil Veeraraghavan

Senthil Veeraraghavan

Associate Professor of Operations, Information and Decisions
The Wharton School
Sergei Savin

Sergei Savin

Associate Professor of Operations, Information and Decisions
The Wharton School
Shyam Balganesh

Shyam Balganesh

Sol Goldman Professor of Law
Columbia Law School
Sid Deliwala

Sid Deliwala

Director, Electrical and Systems Engineering Labs and Lecturer, Electrical and Systems Engineering
Department of Electrical and Systems Engineering
Stephen Morse

Stephen Morse

Ferdinand Wakeman Hubbell Professor of Law; Professor of Psychology and Law in Psychiatry; Associate Director, Center for Neuroscience & Society
Penn Law
Stewart D. Friedman

Stewart D. Friedman

Practice Professor of Management and Director of the Wharton Work/Life Integration Project
The Wharton School
Susan Davidson

Susan Davidson

Weiss Professor
Computer & Information Science
Susan Sauvé Meyer

Susan Sauvé Meyer

Professor
Department of Philosophy
Tess Wilkinson-Ryan

Tess Wilkinson-Ryan

Professor of Law and Psychology
Penn Law
Theodore Ruger

Theodore Ruger

Dean and Bernard G. Segal Professor of Law
Penn Law
Tobias Barrington Wolff

Tobias Barrington Wolff

Professor of Law
Penn Law
Vijay Kumar

Vijay Kumar

Nemirovsky Family Dean of Penn Engineering and Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mechanics
School of Engineering and Applied Science
Wharton Teaching Staff

Wharton Teaching Staff

Educators
The Wharton School
Witold Henisz

Witold Henisz

Deloitte & Touche Professor of Management Founder, ESG Analytics Lab
Management
