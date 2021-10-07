In this course, you will focus on understanding the main challenges and opportunities that the Retailer’s supply chains are seeing today. You will start by revisiting the supply chain fundamentals, concentrating on the impact that the digital transformation is having on these fundamentals. You'll then learn how meaningful retail analytics can generate value for retailers and their supply chains. By the end of this course, you will be able to identify what traditional retailers are doing to successfully navigate the digital transformation.
This course is part of the Omnichannel Retail Strategy Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Digital Supply Chains
In this module, you will begin to explore the challenges and opportunities that retail supply chains are experiencing today. You'll develop a clear definition of supply chains and gain an understanding of the fundamentals of product flow. You will also assess the characteristics of an efficient supply chain when considering how to best connect a customer to their desired product in both traditional and digital retail. By the end of this module, you will be able to identify the digital capabilities needed for any retailer who wants to navigate the digital transformation in retail.
Module 2: Retail Analytics
In this module, you will discuss the importance of supply chain analytics as a digital capability. You will build a framework for understanding the different types of analytics—descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive—and will assess the impact that each has on a retailer's ability to identify a problem, understand the cause, and ultimately determine what tools can be leveraged to solve the problem. By the end of this module, you will be able to demonstrate the value of supply chain analysis to contribute to efficient decision-making within your organization.
Module 3: Retail Platforms
In this module, you'll examine how digital platforms have driven disruption in retail. You'll identify examples of companies who have successfully transformed the retail industry and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of digital platform formats, comparing traditional online retailers with more relevant e-commerce approaches. By the end of this module, you'll determine the importance of an integrated retail approach and why it's important to be dynamic in both the physical and digital retail landscapes.
Module 4: Digital Transformation in Retail
In this module, you'll do a deep dive into what makes a retailer successful by examining the importance of focusing on customer-driven decisions. You'll utilize the information fulfillment matrix to better understand how retailers meet customer demand and will examine a study on what drives customer tradeoff decision making. By the end of this module, you'll be better able to leverage technology in an omnichannel retail approach to be successful across various retail industries.
Reviews
- 5 stars71.42%
- 4 stars20.40%
- 3 stars2.04%
- 2 stars4.08%
- 1 star2.04%
TOP REVIEWS FROM RETAIL DIGITAL SUPPLY CHAIN
It is really a good course covering the basics of Digital transformation needed for Retail industry
A very informative course and extremely interesting
The information provided in the course was very interesting but the language barrier it is not well organized and the grammar could use correction.
Excellent presentation with updated research data.
About the Omnichannel Retail Strategy Specialization
This Specialization provides learners with insight about operating in a transformed retail industry. You'll learn how to navigate the disruption in retail marketing caused by COVID-19 and to develop a framework to create a competitive strategy that focuses on a new customer-centric approach to marketing. You'll also learn the fundamentals of human capital management, with a focus on the retail industry, and do a deep dive into some of the practices that drive organizational success. Finally, you will review supply chain fundamentals, concentrating on the impact that the digital transformation has had on the retail industry. In utilizing meaningful retail analytics, you will learn how to generate value for retailers and their supply chains.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.