About this Course

6,090 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Omnichannel Retail Strategy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Omnichannel Retail Strategy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Digital Supply Chains

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Retail Analytics

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Retail Platforms

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Digital Transformation in Retail

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM RETAIL DIGITAL SUPPLY CHAIN

View all reviews

About the Omnichannel Retail Strategy Specialization

Omnichannel Retail Strategy

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder