In this course, you will focus on understanding the main challenges and opportunities that the Retailer’s supply chains are seeing today. You will start by revisiting the supply chain fundamentals, concentrating on the impact that the digital transformation is having on these fundamentals. You'll then learn how meaningful retail analytics can generate value for retailers and their supply chains. By the end of this course, you will be able to identify what traditional retailers are doing to successfully navigate the digital transformation....

PK

May 12, 2022

Its great to lear the digitial supply chian along with e- commerce industry this course let met understand the so new things and channalize me to rethink for the agile and resilience supply chain.

GP

Oct 7, 2021

A very informative course and extremely interesting

By Orlando C

Aug 23, 2021

P​rof Gallino is brilliant. He takes the complexity out of supply chain and explains thoroughly using plain terminology. The course is very brief. Advance knowledge of both retail and operations are helpful. Same is true for analytics.

By Md M R

Oct 31, 2021

E​xcellent presentation with updated research data.

By Daniel L

Aug 18, 2021

Excellent content. Very recomendable!!!!

By Abhijeet G

Aug 22, 2021

excellent course !!

By Abdullah J

Mar 26, 2022

very insightful

By Sara I G L L

Dec 25, 2021

Excelente

By Amanda H

May 9, 2022

The information provided in the course was very interesting but the language barrier it is not well organized and the grammar could use correction.

By Julius D

Apr 22, 2022

It is really a good course covering the basics of Digital transformation needed for Retail industry

By yvette e

Oct 6, 2021

it's very basic

By Sandiip K

Jul 17, 2021

Course - 1 - Retail Marketing Strategy does not have any assignments and even after completing the course, the status is shoeing in progress. Due to above issue, I'm not getting certificate of Omnichannel Retail Strategy Specialization. Please resolve the issue and share me the completion certificate.

