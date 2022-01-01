- Talent Management
- Marketing Strategy
- Performance Management
- Analytics
- Digital Supply Chain
Omnichannel Retail Strategy Specialization
Learn the Fundamentals of Retail Strategy. Develop a strategy for building a successful omnichannel business that adapts to today's transformed retail landscape.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each course module in this Specialization culminates in an assessment. These assessments are designed to check learners' knowledge and to provide an opportunity for learners to apply course concepts such.
The assessments will be cumulative and cover the application of marketing, talent management, competitive strategy, traditional and digital supply chain, and analytics in order to develop and maintain a successful retail organization.
No prior experience required.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Retail Marketing Strategy
Covid-19 has accelerated radical changes that will revolutionize retailing in every way. Shoppers' expectations are being ratcheted up, making winning (and keeping) those consumers all the more challenging. In this course, Professor Barbara Kahn will explain what it means to switch from a product-focused approach to a customer-focused approach and create marketing strategy to deliver real customer value. Learning from companies that have been most successful during this wave of change, this course will offer insights as to what we can learn from their ascendance. Building on these insights, Professor Kahn will present the "Kahn Retailing Success Matrix" which provides a framework that any company can use to create a competitive strategy to survive and thrive in today's – and tomorrow's – disruptive environment. By the end of this course, you will be able to identify the changing expectations with regard to creating superior customer experiences and valued-based branding.
Managing Human Capital in Retail
In this course, you will cover the fundamentals of human capital management with a focus on the retail industry. Professor Matthew Bidwell will start by examining the critical role that people play in creating value within any business, and will then assess how that value is fostered by various organizational practices. Professor Bidwell then does a deep-dive into some of the practices that drive organizational success: how to hire effectively; how to develop and retain a skilled workforce; and to motivate employees to contribute to organizational success. By the end of this course, you will have a better understanding of how human capital contributes to the success of the business, a critical role in shaping your organizational capacity.
Retail Digital Supply Chain
In this course, you will focus on understanding the main challenges and opportunities that the Retailer’s supply chains are seeing today. You will start by revisiting the supply chain fundamentals, concentrating on the impact that the digital transformation is having on these fundamentals. You'll then learn how meaningful retail analytics can generate value for retailers and their supply chains. By the end of this course, you will be able to identify what traditional retailers are doing to successfully navigate the digital transformation.
Instructors
Barbara E. KahnProfessor of Marketing and Director, Jay H. Baker Retailing Center
Offered by
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
