Santiago Gallino is an Associate Professor at the Operations, Information and Decisions Department of the Wharton School (University of Pennsylvania). Professor Gallino studies both digital transformation and store execution issues in retail. Professor Gallino has researched with and consulted for numerous organizations. His research has won multiple awards and has appeared in journals such as Management Science, Manufacturing & Service Operations Management, Journal of Marketing, Sloan Management Review, and Harvard Business Review. His research has been covered frequently by several media outlets. Before joining Wharton, Professor Gallino worked at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. He holds a PhD in Operations and Information Management and a Master’s in Statistics from the University of Pennsylvania where he was a Fulbright Scholar, an MBA from IAE Business School, and a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidad de Buenos Aires.