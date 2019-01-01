Profile

Santiago Gallino

Charles W. Evans Distinguished Faculty Scholar Associate Professor of Operations, Information and Decisions

Bio

Santiago Gallino is an Associate Professor at the Operations, Information and Decisions Department of the Wharton School (University of Pennsylvania). Professor Gallino studies both digital transformation and store execution issues in retail. Professor Gallino has researched with and consulted for numerous organizations. His research has won multiple awards and has appeared in journals such as Management Science, Manufacturing & Service Operations Management, Journal of Marketing, Sloan Management Review, and Harvard Business Review. His research has been covered frequently by several media outlets. Before joining Wharton, Professor Gallino worked at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. He holds a PhD in Operations and Information Management and a Master’s in Statistics from the University of Pennsylvania where he was a Fulbright Scholar, an MBA from IAE Business School, and a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Courses

Retail Digital Supply Chain

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder