Course 1 of 5 in the
Supply Chain Analytics Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand why analytics is critical to today’s supply chains and its financial / economic impact.

  • See the pain points of a supply chain and how analytics may relieve them.

  • Learn supply chain analytics job opportunities, requirement and preparation.

  • Use job intelligence to find the dream job(s) by region, industry and company.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Supply Chain
  • job intelligence
Course 1 of 5 in the
Supply Chain Analytics Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome!

2 hours to complete
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Supply Chain Analytics Impact

3 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Supply Chain Pain Points and How Analytics May Relieve Them

2 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Job Opportunities and Job Intelligence

3 hours to complete
About the Supply Chain Analytics Specialization

Supply Chain Analytics

