Welcome to Supply Chain Analytics - an exciting area that is in high demand!
In this introductory course to Supply Chain Analytics, I will take you on a journey to this fascinating area where supply chain management meets data analytics. You will learn real life examples on how analytics can be applied to various domains of a supply chain, from selling, to logistics, production and sourcing, to generate a significant social / economic impact. You will also learn job market trend, job requirement and preparation. Lastly, you will master a job intelligence tool to find preferred job(s) by region, industry and company. Upon completing this course, you will 1. Understand why analytics is critical to supply chain management and its financial / economic impact. 2. See the pain points of a supply chain and how analytics may relieve them. 3. Learn supply chain analytics job opportunities, and use a job intelligence tool to make data-driven career decisions. I hope you enjoy the course!