SS
Jul 11, 2020
A good introductory course to the world of supply chain analytics. I really like the quiz, analytical test for decision making. Hoping to see if there's a more advanced class than this.
PG
Jan 16, 2019
Short, Crisp videos for conceptual understanding of the application and importance of Supply Chain Analytics in businesses. And some great case examples and problems to work upon!
By Bhishma G•
Nov 25, 2018
suggest to have in depth of each sub areas of supply chain and talk about the problems in those subareas
Request to suggest any readings and /or books related to supplu chain analytics
Suggesting to offer : Advanced Supply Chain Analytics"
By Prabal G•
Jan 17, 2019
Short, Crisp videos for conceptual understanding of the application and importance of Supply Chain Analytics in businesses. And some great case examples and problems to work upon!
By Binyu C•
Oct 25, 2018
This a very good course, recommend people with Supply Chain or Data background to take this. A huge boost for your career.
By Abdur-Rehman U•
Mar 21, 2021
It gave me basic know how of the Supply Chain but it do not provides the techniques and tools for analytics
By nightoak•
Nov 7, 2018
It's a fascinating journey to learn about this course because it introduces an area of Supply chain analytics where supply chain management meets data analytics! By combing real life stories and examples on how analytics can apply to various domains of a supply chain to generate a significant social and economic impact (the amazon and Walmart case), I got a deep understanding about how analytics works in supply chain industry. I strongly recommend this course to all people who are interested in data analyze and supply chain.
By Harish S R•
Feb 9, 2020
Best course of Supply Chain for Beginners to understand the concept, use & implementation.
By Monica M•
Jun 22, 2020
Because teacher cannot be reached to get correct comments to results interpretations or to open questions. Our grades depends on peers review of ourwork and many times, none rewie it or there are not enough work to be reviewed and certificate cannot be obtained or task cannot be completed. I faced a lot of tech issues from Coursera side. Not nice. Frustrating. Course content was great and exercise were fine too. Lack of ways on how to report issues and was is needed to report: plagiarism for example. I do not like Coursera.
By Patrick F C C•
Nov 29, 2020
Was hoping for some analytical hints but the lecturer is for the most time just throwing figures at us. The quizzes don't make sense (just select all multiple choice answers), and the peer review test (especially the second and final one) requires all participants to sign up for a site. This means that most of the work submitted to the second peer review is not valid. I wanted to learn about supply chain analytics, and not be forced to do work to select a dream job at Apple in California.
By Pedro V•
Dec 24, 2020
Awful. Newsflash: Analytics are helpful for those who use it. If you are looking for a technical deep dive do not suscribe to this course, unless you want a pep talk.
By Venkataiah C•
Mar 17, 2020
I am Prof. Venkataiah Chittipaka, teaching in the area of Operations, quality , logistics, supply chain Management and Project Management. To update my knowledge in the area of supply chain analytics i have registered for this course. This is one of the best course I have gone through online in the area of supply chain analytics. Prof. Yao Zhao's lectures are well designed and well composed with supply chain analytics applications. I strongly recommend this course to the beginner's especially who wanted to have their career into supply chain analytics side.
Thank you very much Prof. Yao Zhao for your wonderful sessions. I have enjoyed all the sessions.
With Best Wishes,
Prof. Venkat
By Mingqian Z•
Nov 7, 2018
An inspiring course. This course introduces quantitative models and tools to efficiently manage operations that produce and distribute products and services, with applications in manufacturing, logistics and service industries. The only advice I may give is the assignment could be a bit more complicated than what the video teaches.
By Chaithanya R•
Jun 28, 2019
This is the best course that one can afford to learn it to know what is analytics and how it can be applied to the supply chain. Professor was soo good in explaining and every time when he states a real-life example you get in attached to the subject and this will excite you to focus.
By Amy Y H C•
Mar 26, 2019
The course is very helpful. I got a lot from the 4-week course. I really enjoy the videos and the assignments. Also glad that the professor includes the job market of supply chain analytics in the course. It was very interesting.
By Thomas L•
Mar 1, 2019
Nice overview! This course strengthened my interest in Supply Chain Analytics and I will continue learning within this field!
By Zhe G•
Nov 7, 2018
This course is a good overview of supply chain domains and analytics with real-life examples.
By Sami S A•
Dec 4, 2018
Great course, very useful . The professor`s way of teaching this course is amazingly simple
By JIAORONG L•
Oct 24, 2018
It is a useful and easy understandable course!
By Raenoj I•
Jul 29, 2019
While the course was fruitful, I was expecting some more deep dive into analytics techniques which was lacking. I believe there would be a separate advanced supply chain analytics course which I can pursue.
By Neil G F•
May 10, 2021
Quizzes were not up to the mark. And assignment was also not good. Could not learn much.
By Nidhi L•
Nov 6, 2018
Hi, my name is Nidhi and I have just entered the industry right out of undergrad. Currently, I am pursuing my Masters in Supply Chain Analytics. I am working in the financial services doing operations. I believe that this course has expanded my knowledge about supply chain analytics. I really liked the real life examples that these videos provided. They gave insight about how different industries relate to supply chain and use real time data to show the concepts.
This course did a great job explaining the assignments and had thorough explanations of the weekly concepts. I am interested to learn more about supply chain analytics as I go further into my Master's program and my career.
Great course and the videos were well explained!
By Lisa L•
Oct 28, 2018
This is a good resource to learn about the supply chain and Dr. Zhao provided tools for analyzing the data. Very useful!
I like the videos because there were data from existing company and I was surprised to see the analysis part from Week I, Kmart vs. Walmart because Walmart did well because they focus on customer satisfaction. The week 2 discussed about SMMSS in details providing me a better understanding of the process. Week 3 Chain Effects I & II demonstrated the cycle for inventory. Week 4, provides a complete summary of supply chain demand and analysis. This is one of the better programs for teaching SCAE.
By Dheenathayalan R•
Nov 5, 2020
A good introductory course on Supply Chain Analytics.The flow of course is very well designed.Surprise quiz in between video lectures is very interesting and kept an alert to avoid distractions.Evaluation by Quiz and assignments also very useful to bridge the learning gaps.Thanks to Tamil Nadu Skill Development corporation,Professor Yao Zhao,Rutgers business school and Coursera. Thank You - Dheenathayalan Ramasamy.
By SATNAM G•
Jun 23, 2020
It was very informatics, but you need to continue your studies to master the skill and take-up next courses. This has set the tone and now keep learning. Learning was simple, fun and very effective.
I would recommend to all those who are looking for Business Analytics jobs must start with this overview,
By Emily M•
Mar 31, 2021
This course is the basic fundamentals of supply chain and the importance of this industry. Overall, I have learned the different segments within supply chain. I have a better understanding in which area I would like to go into. Thanks Professor Zhao!!
By Anusha S•
Nov 21, 2019
This course on Supply Chain Analytics Essentials has helped me in knowing the pain points involved in the Supply Chain domain and the methodologies which help in relieving them. It gave an idea of how to measure companies supply chain efficiency.