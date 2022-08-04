Welcome to Supply Chain Analytics - the art and science of applying data analytics to assess and improve supply chain performance!
A supply chain is a complex system with conflicting objectives of cost efficiency and customer satisfaction. Supply chain management is becoming increasingly data driven. Through the real-life story and data of a major US telecommunication company, you will learn the analytics tools / skills to diagnose and optimize a supply chain. Upon completion of this course, you will be able to 1. Use data analytics to assess the impact of various strategies on all aspects of a supply chain, from inventory, shipping, to warehouse order fulfillment, store operations and customer satisfaction. 2. Customize the supply chain strategy by product to improve the overall cost efficiency without sacrificing customer service. 3. Obtain hands-on experience on the application and financial impact of analytics in integrated supply chain and logistics planning. VASTA (name disguised) is a major wireless carrier in the US selling cell phones through a national network of retail stores. Recently, it wrote off a huge amount of obsolete inventory each year and was suffering a significant cost inefficiency in an increasingly stagnant market. VASTA must assess the competitive environment, and renovate its supply chain to stay competitive. At the end of this course, you will help VASTA save $billions on supply chain cost and retain its leadership in a stagnant and saturated market. I hope you enjoy the course!