About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Supply Chain Analytics Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use data analytics to assess the impact of various strategies on all aspects of a supply chain.

  • One size does not fit all - customize supply chain strategies by product.

  • Conduct a competitive analysis and benchmarking to assess competitive environment and identify business opportunities.

  • Obtain hands-on experience on the application and financial impact of analytics in integrated supply chain and logistics planning.

Skills you will gain

  • Inventory and Transportation
  • Competitive Analysis and Benchmark
  • Data Analysis
  • Supply Chain Planning
  • Distribution and Logistics
Course 5 of 5 in the
Supply Chain Analytics Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(1,193 ratings)
Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Welcome!

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

General Principles and Intuition

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Data Collection, Cost Estimation and Supply Chain Analytics

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Customer Experience, Implementation and Project

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYTICS

About the Supply Chain Analytics Specialization

Supply Chain Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

