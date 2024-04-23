In the Using Data Analytics in Supply Chain course, you’ll explore the importance of data governance, and learn the fundamental concepts surrounding data. You’ll also learn the tools and processes employed in supply chain analytics, enabling you to gather, analyze, synthesize, validate, and interpret data-driven insights. This ensures that products are efficiently delivered to their destination in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Using Data Analytics in Supply Chain
This course is part of Unilever Supply Chain Data Analyst Professional Certificate
February 2024
23 assignments
There are 5 modules in this course
In this module, you will focus on the importance of analyzing quality data and how to adhere to data governance policies. You'll be introduced to the data analysis process and the tools used to analyze data. Identify the importance of data quality. Identify the types of data. Explain the importance of data governance and adhere to data governance policies.
17 videos6 readings4 assignments
In this module, you will focus on how to write the objectives of your analysis, identify the questions you should be answering with the data, determine where to obtain your data, and how to clean and prepare the data obtained.
12 videos8 readings6 assignments
In this module, you will focusing on finding the answers to the identified analysis questions, identifying if errors are present in our analys and making and needed adjustments, intepreting the results and explaining what it means in your own words, and reporting your findings.
13 videos5 readings6 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn how to use data visualization tools and storytelling to describe the data to decision makers in a clear, concise and comprehensive manner.
11 videos4 readings5 assignments
This module focuses on how to create a meaningful presentation for your audience and provides you with the skills to present your findings with confidence.
6 videos5 readings2 assignments1 peer review
Reviewed on Apr 22, 2024
