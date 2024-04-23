Unilever
Using Data Analytics in Supply Chain
Unilever

Using Data Analytics in Supply Chain

This course is part of Unilever Supply Chain Data Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Unilever Team

Instructor: Unilever Team

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.1

(11 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

34 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

February 2024

This course is part of the Unilever Supply Chain Data Analyst Professional Certificate
There are 5 modules in this course

In this module, you will focus on the importance of analyzing quality data and how to adhere to data governance policies. You'll be introduced to the data analysis process and the tools used to analyze data. Identify the importance of data quality. Identify the types of data. Explain the importance of data governance and adhere to data governance policies.

In this module, you will focus on how to write the objectives of your analysis, identify the questions you should be answering with the data, determine where to obtain your data, and how to clean and prepare the data obtained.

In this module, you will focusing on finding the answers to the identified analysis questions, identifying if errors are present in our analys and making and needed adjustments, intepreting the results and explaining what it means in your own words, and reporting your findings.

In this module, you will learn how to use data visualization tools and storytelling to describe the data to decision makers in a clear, concise and comprehensive manner.

This module focuses on how to create a meaningful presentation for your audience and provides you with the skills to present your findings with confidence.

