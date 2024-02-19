Unilever
Implementing Supply Chain Analytics
Unilever

Implementing Supply Chain Analytics

This course is part of Unilever Supply Chain Data Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Unilever Team

Instructor: Unilever Team

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

18 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

19 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

18 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Data Analysis expertise

This course is part of the Unilever Supply Chain Data Analyst Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Unilever
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn how programming languages such as Python and SQL assist in managing, cleaning, summarizing and manipulating data.Communicating Diagnostic Analytics You will also learn how to use programming languages to create meaningful data visualizations.

What's included

16 videos6 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

Data analytics is the practice of examining data to answer questions, identify trends, and extract insights. In this module, you will focus on the four levels of data anlytics that help answer questions about what happened and why, what might happen in the future, and what are the possible outcomes.

What's included

15 videos11 readings6 assignments1 discussion prompt

There are several different types of Supply Chain models. Once you know the probem your trying to solve, you can select the type of model that will best help you find a solution. In this module you will learn how use the inventory model to describe inventory policies, inputs and outputs, operations related to inventory management, how to use the continuous flow model to describe the current state and current practices in the business operations to identify opportunities for improvement, and how to use the fast chain model to describe the current state and current practices in the business operations to identify opportunities for improvement.

What's included

11 videos5 readings4 assignments

There are several different types of Supply Chain models. Once you know the probem your trying to solve, you can select the type of model that will best help you find a solution. In this module you will learn how use the efficient chain model to identify optimal scenarios and best practices that could be translated into other environments, use the agile model to prepare for participating in cross-functional developments driven by the supply chain, use the custom-configured model to prepare cross-functional developments driven by the supply chain with a more flexible infrastructure to new projects or developments, and use the flexible model to build flexible structures and scenario planning.

What's included

7 videos22 readings6 assignments

Instructor

Unilever Team
Unilever
8 Courses8,766 learners

Offered by

Unilever

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions