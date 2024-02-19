Unilever
Unilever Supply Chain Data Analyst Professional Certificate
Unilever

Unilever Supply Chain Data Analyst Professional Certificate

Launch your career in supply chain data analytics. Build job-ready skills to be a supply chain analyst and gain credentials to go from beginner to job-ready in four months or less. No degree or prior experience required.

Taught in English

Unilever Team

Instructor: Unilever Team

3,813 already enrolled

Prepare for a career in Business

  • Receive professional-level training from Unilever
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Unilever
Supply Chain Management and Analytics

Course 133 hours4.7 (33 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Risk Management
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Problem Solving
Category: Presentation Layer
Category: Data Visualization

Using Data Analytics in Supply Chain

Course 234 hours4.1 (11 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Risk Management
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Problem Solving
Category: Presentation Layer
Category: Data Visualization

Implementing Supply Chain Analytics

Course 318 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: SQL foundation
Category: Descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive analytics
Category: Python foundation

Supply Chain Software Tools

Course 415 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
Category: Problem Solving
Category: Data Optimization
Category: Job Search Strategies

Unilever Team
Unilever
8 Courses8,766 learners

Unilever

