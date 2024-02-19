Unilever
Supply Chain Management and Analytics
Unilever

Supply Chain Management and Analytics

Taught in English

Unilever Team

There are 5 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn the entire supply chain management process and the key partners involved. You will also learn the history of supply chain and big events that can have an impact on customer value and you will get to take a look into future trends and technology that may impact the future of supply chain management.

In this module, you will learn the importance of supply chain analytics and the analyst's role to align business needs with overall inventory, forecasting, scheduling and planning strategies.

In this module, you will explore the importance of supply chain analytics and the analyst's role to identify the impact of product throughout the network, provide insightful information to secure the in full and on-time delivery, identify risks that could affect the supply chain and assist management in making decisions and provide opportunities to adjust and align as requirements change.

In this module, you will focus on the importance of supply chain analytics and the analyst's role to know the current status of expenses and profitability and assist in modeling and reporting on financial impact of operations, overall spend, procurement, savings realization and future outlook. You will also explore warehouse and logistics operations and the impact of demand, capacity, and planning to the supply chain.

In this module, you will focus on the importance of physical and cybersecurity in the Supply Chain and its analytics. You will also learn the importance of monitoring Supply Chain security risks and adjust accordingly to assist management decisions. You will learn the impact of the supply chain network on sustainability goals and will focus on how to use data and analytics to create or participate in process improvement initiatives for supply chain networks.

