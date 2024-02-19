In the Supply Chain Management and Analytics course, you’ll learn the foundations of supply chain management and how the Supply Chain Analyst role has an impact on the entire supply chain including making smarter, quicker, and more efficient decisions. You’ll focus on the supply chain process, how to use analytics to identify potential opportunities in all aspects of the supply chain, and how to monitor supply chain security risks to help minimize their impact on the entire supply chain. Additionally, you’ll explore the future of supply chain and how it's impacted by security and sustainability.
Supply Chain Management and Analytics
This course is part of Unilever Supply Chain Data Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
4,890 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(33 reviews)
Recommended experience
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
February 2024
19 assignments
Course
(33 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Data Analysis expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Unilever
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn the entire supply chain management process and the key partners involved. You will also learn the history of supply chain and big events that can have an impact on customer value and you will get to take a look into future trends and technology that may impact the future of supply chain management.
What's included
11 videos7 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn the importance of supply chain analytics and the analyst's role to align business needs with overall inventory, forecasting, scheduling and planning strategies.
What's included
11 videos6 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will explore the importance of supply chain analytics and the analyst's role to identify the impact of product throughout the network, provide insightful information to secure the in full and on-time delivery, identify risks that could affect the supply chain and assist management in making decisions and provide opportunities to adjust and align as requirements change.
What's included
17 videos7 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will focus on the importance of supply chain analytics and the analyst's role to know the current status of expenses and profitability and assist in modeling and reporting on financial impact of operations, overall spend, procurement, savings realization and future outlook. You will also explore warehouse and logistics operations and the impact of demand, capacity, and planning to the supply chain.
What's included
12 videos2 readings4 assignments
In this module, you will focus on the importance of physical and cybersecurity in the Supply Chain and its analytics. You will also learn the importance of monitoring Supply Chain security risks and adjust accordingly to assist management decisions. You will learn the impact of the supply chain network on sustainability goals and will focus on how to use data and analytics to create or participate in process improvement initiatives for supply chain networks.
What's included
7 videos6 readings3 assignments
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.