- Data Analysis
- Supply Chain
- Business Intelligence
- Demand and Supply Planning
- job intelligence
- Management Consulting
- Benchmarking
- Competitive Analysis
- Model Selection Validation Improvement
- Regression Analysis
- Demand Planning and Forecasting
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
Supply Chain Analytics Specialization
Launch Your Career in Supply Chain Analytics. Master Data-Driven Tools to Improve Supply Chain Performance
Offered By
What you will learn
Understand the pain points of a supply chain and how analytics may relieve them.
See supply chain + analytics job opportunities and requirement, and make data-driven career decisions.
Discover and prioritize problems for enterprises in a competitive environment.
Plan for demand and supply, and design effective logistics strategies for large-scale distribution systems.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will build real-life data-driven projects on job opportunity analysis, business intelligence and competitive analysis, demand forecasting and planning, distribution and logistics, and inventory management using various diagnostic, predictive and prescriptive analytics skills and tools.
Basic business acumen and some experience of supply chains or operations can be helpful.
Basic business acumen and some experience of supply chains or operations can be helpful.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Supply Chain Analytics Essentials
Welcome to Supply Chain Analytics - an exciting area that is in high demand!
Business Intelligence and Competitive Analysis
By the end of 2019, it is clear that American Airlines (AAL), the world’s largest airline group and a SP500 company, is in trouble. With the growth rate of its stock price ranked at the bottom of all major US airlines and going in the opposite direction from the SP500 index, AAL needs to find out what is going on, and how to turn the company and its stock price around.
Demand Analytics
Welcome to Demand Analytics - one of the most sought-after skills in supply chain management and marketing!
Inventory Analytics
Inventory analytics is the corner stone of supply chain analytics. A company in trade industries may have 30-50% of their assets tied up in inventory. An effective inventory management can improve revenue by increasing product variety and availability, and reduce cost and speed up cash cycle by reducing excessive inventory and waste.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.