This Specialization is intended for people seeking to integrate supply chain management with data analytics. Through five courses, you will discover and solve problems in various domains of a supply chain, from source, make, move to sell. Upon completion, you will learn concrete data analytics skills and tools to improve supply chain performance. Supply Chain Analytics Essentials: Supply chain pain points and how analytics may relieve them, job opportunities and intelligence. Business intelligence and Competitive Analysis: Use data analytics to assess the competitive environment and discover business problems and opportunities. Demand Analytics: Data analytics for demand forecasting and planning. Inventory Analytics: Discover and solve inventory problems - an essential part of Sales & Operations Planning. Supply Chain Analytics: Use analytics to design logistics strategies for a large-scale distribution system.
Supply Chain Analytics Essentials

Business Intelligence and Competitive Analysis

Demand Analytics

Inventory Analytics

Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

