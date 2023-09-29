Starweaver
Supply Chain Management for E-commerce
Supply Chain Management for E-commerce

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Jairo Sanchez

Instructor: Jairo Sanchez

4.9

(12 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Grasp the essential elements and significance of the supply chain in e-commerce, emphasizing its role in business success.

  • Recognize common challenges in the e-commerce supply chain landscape and apply actionable strategies to address them effectively.

  • Strategize to achieve an equilibrium of efficiency and resilience by understanding the nuances between global and local supply chains.

  • Analyze data to optimize supply chain operations and make informed decisions for improved e-commerce performance.

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

5 quizzes, 1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

"Supply Chain Management for E-commerce." Designed for emerging entrepreneurs, small business owners, and career switchers, this immersive journey equips learners with comprehensive insights. From foundational supply chain components to the strategic integration of technology and sustainability, participants will gain practical knowledge to navigate challenges and optimize operations in the e-commerce realm.

What's included

21 videos6 readings5 quizzes1 assignment

Instructor

Jairo Sanchez
Starweaver
2 Courses1,074 learners

