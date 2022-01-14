This course was developed for professionals from any area or industry to learn the basics of contemporary Global Supply Chain Management to improve its management and understanding of current affairs and future trends. There is no mandatory prerequisite, but having some business experience will help participants make the most of the proposal of video clips, cases, texts, analyses, and content. From a unique approach, it adopts a strategic approach to the management of global supply chains. Such an approach will be useful even if the participant is not actively involved in supply chain management decisions because the knowledge acquired and developed will make participants better interlocutors in broad discussions involving supply chains that they may take part in their organizations.
Understand and use the most important supply chain management concepts and frameworks for outsourcing
Identify and critically analyze the specific causes, effects, and remedies of demand volatility and uncertainty in different supply chains
Identify, critically analyze and remedy common pitfalls of supply and inventory management
Recognize the most relevant strategic issues and alternatives related to designing international direct and reverse logistics networks
There are 5 modules in this course
Global supply chains do not have a common boss or a common owner. This poses challenges to the governance of supply chains. We will discuss such challenges and we will also describe three fundamental concepts that are behind many of the techniques that we will discuss along the course: the prisoner’s dilemma, risk pooling and the bullwhip effect.
In global supply chains, we face challenges (and also have opportunities) at all levels: operational, tactical and strategic. In this week we will focus on supply chain strategy and will discuss the following decision areas: “make or buy” and relationships with partners, segmentation issues and, management of flows of materials in supply chains.
One of the overarching objectives of supply chain management is to continually be able to reconcile supply and demand. In week three we will discuss demand management, in the sense of articulating managerial options to influence and manage demand curves so that they display lower volatility and uncertainty levels.
In week 4 we will discuss the other side of the equation that we started to discuss in week 3 – supply management. Here the main concepts of techniques of inventory management will be discussed in relation to both products (subjected to independent demand) and, components and raw materials (subjected to dependent demand).
In this week we discuss two very relevant and contemporary topics in supply chain management: sustainability and the pursuit of the “triple bottom line” (profit, people and planet) and also technologies (software and hardware) that are associated with Industry 4.0 and their implication to supply chain management practice today and in the future.
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.