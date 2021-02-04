Businesses and their supply chains are facing increasing competition and uncertainty in what is now a truly globalised trade environment. To remain competitive, organisations need to think globally – ensuring supply chains meet customer demands while minimising costs and maximising responsiveness. From a strategic perspective, this involves making important trade-off decisions between cost, quality and flexibility of supply chains. Via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments) this course will equip you with the future-focused capabilities needed to design and manage effective, sustainable and efficient global supply chains of tomorrow.
This course is part of the Strategising: Management for Global Competitive Advantage Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Identify the key drivers of global supply chain effectiveness
Create supply chain networks that are aligned with supply chain and business strategy of the firm
Identify the critical success factors, pitfalls, and risks of global supply chain management
Evaluate the sustainability of global supply chain operations
Skills you will gain
- Risk Assessment
- Supply Chain
- Sustainable Design
Offered by
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Strategic supply chain management in global markets
Welcome to week 1 of Be global! This week you will start the discussion of global supply chains and supply chain management. You will examine a number of global supply chains and their components. You will explore global supply chains from various perspectives including their main product/service offerings and how it would affect the nature of supply chains and their characteristics. And you will investigate strategic fit in supply chains and the ways to ensure your supply chain strategies are well aligned with your operational capabilities and global market requirements. So are you ready to start this week?
Logistics drivers of global supply chains
You might have heard of supply chain management being associated with the term 'logistics' as 'supply chain logistics'. Logistics plays a critical role in efficient supply chain management and that is why sometimes its name is synonymous with supply chain management. This week you will be equipped with the knowledge of the main logistics drivers in supply chains and the trade-offs that can be made between each two sets of logistics drivers. These trade offs would of course reflect supply chain strategy and by using several case examples, you will learn how to consider these trade offs and when to apply them. You will also learn about the push and pull strategies in supply chains and why they complement your decisions about the logistics drivers. So if you are ready, let's jump into this week's content!
Principles of global supply chain network design
If you want to expand your business globally, or if you have been tasked to develop your supply chain network in a new country or market, how do you approach this problem? What decisions do you have to make? What are the main considerations you need to focus on? Going global or expanding your business globally has certain requirements and implications for supply chains. This week you will learn about all these requirements and how they can be formulated in a specific global context
Sourcing decisions in global markets
The success or failure of many small to large businesses globally often are dependent upon their sourcing decisions. As a supply chain manager you need to make the right decisions about in-house production or outsourcing, selecting your suppliers, and how much inventory and from whom to buy as some of the most fundamental yet complex decision tasks that businesses and supply chain managers should fulfill. By the end of this week you will have tools and techniques to help you in this decision making process.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.56%
- 4 stars15.60%
- 3 stars2.12%
- 2 stars0.35%
- 1 star0.35%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT: BE GLOBAL
very educative and very nicely explained. thank you for making the concepts easier.
Great course. Well scripted and explained. Got some real field perspective about product supply chain.
I thought the course was very valuable, lots of great information, study cases and additional resources.
Really Good course to understand E2E Supply chain and its impact on the business.
About the Strategising: Management for Global Competitive Advantage Specialization
Leaders must have the ability to develop and deploy effective strategies. This specialisation will prepare you to be the strategic change-maker capable of enabling your organisation to compete into the future. You will learn: how to think strategically to make your organisation more competitive (Be Competitive); how crucial it now is for supply chains to effectively meet customer demands (Be Global); how to leverage technology and innovation to disrupt and reshape your organisation (Be Disruptive); and how to make a positive contribution to the world while effectively maintaining the bottom line (Be Sustainable).
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.