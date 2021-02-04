About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Strategising: Management for Global Competitive Advantage Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the key drivers of global supply chain effectiveness

  • Create supply chain networks that are aligned with supply chain and business strategy of the firm

  • Identify the critical success factors, pitfalls, and risks of global supply chain management

  • Evaluate the sustainability of global supply chain operations

Skills you will gain

  • Risk Assessment
  • Supply Chain
  • Sustainable Design
Instructor

Offered by

Macquarie University

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Strategic supply chain management in global markets

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Logistics drivers of global supply chains

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Principles of global supply chain network design

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Sourcing decisions in global markets

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT: BE GLOBAL

About the Strategising: Management for Global Competitive Advantage Specialization

Strategising: Management for Global Competitive Advantage

