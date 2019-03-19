Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Supply chain management: Be global by Macquarie University

4.8
stars
281 ratings
65 reviews

About the Course

Businesses and their supply chains are facing increasing competition and uncertainty in what is now a truly globalised trade environment. To remain competitive, organisations need to think globally – ensuring supply chains meet customer demands while minimising costs and maximising responsiveness. From a strategic perspective, this involves making important trade-off decisions between cost, quality and flexibility of supply chains. Via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments) this course will equip you with the future-focused capabilities needed to design and manage effective, sustainable and efficient global supply chains of tomorrow....

Top reviews

AF

Apr 19, 2022

The course has very valuable information, and the method of learning and explanation is very easy. The existing information has been used. Thank you, Coursera and Macquarie University

HS

Jun 17, 2020

The best part of this programs were the quiz which were based on practical experience. Faculty is nice and learnt a lot about supply chain.

By Muhammad S N

Mar 19, 2019

This is an excellent course on Global supply chain management. Theoretical knowledge mixed with case studies enriches learning. Course covers all aspects of global supply chain and gives you a diagnostic model to analyze any supply chain critically and provide solutions.

By Ionut M C

May 29, 2019

Great quality and plenty of examples covering a wide range of topics related to supply chain management from different sectors.

By Xueli J

Jul 2, 2019

Great program. It is the first and only course that i have completed here. Highly recommend

By Adrian H

Jan 8, 2021

Really enjoyed the course! It was a real eye opener. The course goes through the process of planning, creating and analyzing a supply chain in a systematic way. There are lots of interesting ideas to learn and some great optional articles. It really demonstrates the value of good supply chain management and how to go about improving your own supply chain.

By Canute F

Nov 11, 2020

I think this course gives an insight of what supply chain means in simple words. This course touches upon the different aspects which affect supply chain and also provides solutions.

The language used in simple English and the pace of the entire course is good and ensures the candidate is able to understand the concepts.

By Jafed E G

Jul 6, 2019

I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand

By Emily H

Aug 24, 2020

This course was a good introduction to supply chain management. I was disappointed that it was not updated with information relevant to the current context: the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain interruptions. This is a missed learning opportunity that would have been addressed had you attended a similar course in-person.

By Tajira M I

Jan 3, 2021

I would like to thank the course organizers and I would like to say to those who have just joined another course that by joining such courses you not only gain theoretical knowledge, but also learn to be more efficient and more systematic in your future work. Good luck, guuys!

By Bernard D V

Oct 7, 2019

Excellent course about supply chain. The teacher is excellent and the course is well-built. There is also a mini-game in this course, fun but really tricky :D

By suraj k v

Mar 1, 2019

Super course! the lady is very clear and pragmatic, moreover they try to explain everything with examples and applying theory to real cases. Really good!

By HIMANSHU S

Jun 18, 2020

By Диденко Ю

Jul 8, 2019

Good course. I studied enough information that could be implemented on practice.

By Pelumi A A

Apr 19, 2019

Great insight to Supply chain management. I had a renewal of mind while going through the courses and the project. I want to thank MACQUIRE for this rare opportunity and I want to also appreciate the tutor for a job well done. Thanks Dr.

Thanks

By Bertrand C

Feb 9, 2019

Good overview of global supply chain. I want know to know more!

By Son N

Nov 6, 2021

the content was very logically structured and well delivered, balancing the theoretical information through explanations and frameworks and real practices with global case studies. It surely equips us with the foundation for a supply chain career or for operating SMEs.

VDO and sound quality is great, with a lot of reflection and recalling during and after each module. This is my very first course in Coursera and I think I love it. Thank you!

By Dhinesh A D

Jan 14, 2022

One of the best courses to learn fundamental concepts of supply chain management and strategies. Case studies offered were useful and reinforces the learning process. Deals with topics such as outsourcing, sustainability and mitigation to face the challenges in the Supply Chain industry.

By Tanwita C

Jul 5, 2021

It is a great platform to learn a lot about the course "supply chain management: be global" and it provides perfect information and creates an accurate and in-depth idea of what you are doing the course on, which helps you to adapt yourself to work in the corporate world in the future.

By Elengovan I

Jan 1, 2021

Excellent course about supply chain which I never learned so far. Theoretical knowledge mixed with case studies enriches learning. Thanks to Dr Mehrdokht Pournader ,the professor who delivered the entire course with an excellent teaching style which keeps me interested.

By ahmed F

Apr 20, 2022

By Sanju S

Mar 2, 2021

This gives details in brief in simple way and easy to understand. More valuable than I thought in the beginning.

Thank you Professor....

By Vishnu s

May 29, 2020

Online class for supply chain management was really helpful it helped me to build a base by providing a lot of information

By MOHAMMAD S

Dec 17, 2020

The course is great, but could do with some better translations on the video script. Some of the grammar is incorrect.

By Sharon C

Sep 21, 2020

An incredible course that allows you to acquire knowledge and at the same time put into practice what you learnt!

By Natalia B

Apr 19, 2021

I thought the course was very valuable, lots of great information, study cases and additional resources.

By Mezbah U B

Mar 3, 2021

Great course. Well scripted and explained. Got some real field perspective about product supply chain.

