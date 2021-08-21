This course provides learners with a solid foundation in international supply, logistics, and foreign currency exchange. Foreign exchange is included in this course since it plays such an important role in planning and executing international operations. The first half of the course reviews critical roles that supply chain management, sourcing, logistics, and transportation play in contemporary global business. In the second half, the focus shifts to foreign currency exchange risks and methods for mitigating those risks, both financial and non-financial.
This course is part of the International Business Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
While a background in business is helpful, it is not necessary for successful understanding and completion of this specialization.
What you will learn
Comprehend the importance of global supply chains, sourcing, and operations management in the execution of global businesses.
Compare and select between logistics intermediaries available to assist with the movement of goods and services between nations and across borders.
Explain the need for foreign currency exchange and calculate foreign exchange transactions.
Evaluate foreign currency exchange risks in international transactions and identify means to mitigate those risks.
Skills you will gain
- International supply chains
- FOREX hedging
- International Logistics
- Foreign currency exchange
- International transportation
While a background in business is helpful, it is not necessary for successful understanding and completion of this specialization.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Global Supply Chains
In this module, we discuss global supply chains (GSCs) and global sourcing. International supply chains are all about moving goods, services, information, and resources around the world to facilitate global business. In many ways, supply chains are the implementation of international trade and globalization. In the first lesson, we define global supply chains, provide examples, develop important GSC strategies, and conclude by examining GSC operational details. In the second lesson, we survey global sourcing. We first tackle the critical make versus buy decision, then develop four international sourcing strategies, examine costing issues for global sourcing, and conclude with a program for international vendor selection.
Global Logistics and Transportation
This module explores two subsets of international supply chain management – global logistics and international transportation. Logistics management is responsible for the entire process of moving goods from point A to point B, which includes working with suppliers and vendors on schedules, creating import and export documentation, securing transportation services, and arranging for delivery to foreign destinations. Transportation management focuses on the means and methods of transportation, as well as the transfer of shipments from one mode of transportation to the next. Together, effective logistics and transportation management are crucial for the fast and efficient flow of goods and materials around the globe.
IB Foreign Exchange
We change direction in this module from logistics and supply chains to foreign exchange. As we shall see, foreign exchange risk has a large financial impact on foreign operations, especially on supply chains. In the first lesson, we define money and currency, and then introduce details and examples of foreign currency transactions. In the second lesson we turn to foreign exchange risk, often abbreviated as "forex" exposure. We find that any business or organization that has international transactions is exposed to translation, transaction, and operating risk. With examples, we show that the downside outcomes of forex risk can be large. Anyone dealing with cross-border currency transactions needs to be aware of, and wary of, foreign exchange risk!
IB Forex Markets and Hedging
In the previous module, we defined three types of foreign exchange (forex) risk and presented examples of its potential financial impacts. You might ask, “OK, I get it, but what to do about it?” This week we answer that question with a discussion of forex hedging techniques. Hedging methods are generally tools used to reduce financial risk. In the case of forex risk, we will cover non-financial hedging methods such as cash flow netting, as well as financial hedging methods including forwards, swaps, futures, and options. In the second lecture we will review the amazing global financial markets where foreign exchange and forex hedging transactions occur.
Reviews
- 5 stars87.75%
- 4 stars12.24%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS OPERATIONS
I have lean a lot from this course and that was so accurate
Its the best course for my further studies and I have learnt so many things from this course. Thank you coursera for providing us such a good exposure to such courses for our further growth.
About the International Business Specialization
The International Business specialization is for learners who would like a thorough understanding of international business concepts, tools, and applications. This knowledge can be employed to advance in your current work, to prepare for international jobs and careers, and to generally understand the importance and role of international business practice on globalization and geopolitics. The specialization covers the global context of business, national cultures, human resources, marketing, supply chains logistics, foreign exchange, and modes of entry – all in the context of international business and commerce. Along the way are many lectures, examples, cases, readings, and tools that can be employed to better understand the practice of international business. The specialization emphasizes the differences between domestic versus international business practice with a particular focus on the risks and mistakes that are all too easy to make when working abroad. Upon completion of the specialization, learners will have a broad understanding of the breadth and scope of international business and a solid foundation upon which to advance their careers and interests.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.