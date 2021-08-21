About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
International Business Specialization
Beginner Level

While a background in business is helpful, it is not necessary for successful understanding and completion of this specialization.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Comprehend the importance of global supply chains, sourcing, and operations management in the execution of global businesses.

  • Compare and select between logistics intermediaries available to assist with the movement of goods and services between nations and across borders.

  • Explain the need for foreign currency exchange and calculate foreign exchange transactions.

  • Evaluate foreign currency exchange risks in international transactions and identify means to mitigate those risks.

Skills you will gain

  • International supply chains
  • FOREX hedging
  • International Logistics
  • Foreign currency exchange
  • International transportation
Course 3 of 4 in the
International Business Specialization
Beginner Level

While a background in business is helpful, it is not necessary for successful understanding and completion of this specialization.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Global Supply Chains

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 65 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Global Logistics and Transportation

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 89 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

IB Foreign Exchange

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

IB Forex Markets and Hedging

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the International Business Specialization

International Business

