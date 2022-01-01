About this Specialization

The International Business specialization is for learners who would like a thorough understanding of international business concepts, tools, and applications. This knowledge can be employed to advance in your current work, to prepare for international jobs and careers, and to generally understand the importance and role of international business practice on globalization and geopolitics. The specialization covers the global context of business, national cultures, human resources, marketing, supply chains logistics, foreign exchange, and modes of entry – all in the context of international business and commerce. Along the way are many lectures, examples, cases, readings, and tools that can be employed to better understand the practice of international business. The specialization emphasizes the differences between domestic versus international business practice with a particular focus on the risks and mistakes that are all too easy to make when working abroad. Upon completion of the specialization, learners will have a broad understanding of the breadth and scope of international business and a solid foundation upon which to advance their careers and interests.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

International Business Context

International Business and Culture

International Business Operations

International Business Venturing Abroad

