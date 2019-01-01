Steve Lawrence is an Associate Professor Emeritus in the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder. He has taught international business and international operations courses there for over 20 years. Professor Lawrence received BS and MS degrees in Engineering from Purdue University and a PhD in Operations Management at Carnegie-Mellon University. During his teaching career, he has lived and taught in Germany, Spain, Denmark, Singapore, China, England, and Tunisia and has led student study groups in Italy, Czechia, Poland, Sweden, South Africa, Japan, Argentina, and Chile, among others.