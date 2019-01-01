Profile

Stephen R. Lawrence

Associate Professor Emeritus

Bio

Steve Lawrence is an Associate Professor Emeritus in the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder. He has taught international business and international operations courses there for over 20 years. Professor Lawrence received BS and MS degrees in Engineering from Purdue University and a PhD in Operations Management at Carnegie-Mellon University. During his teaching career, he has lived and taught in Germany, Spain, Denmark, Singapore, China, England, and Tunisia and has led student study groups in Italy, Czechia, Poland, Sweden, South Africa, Japan, Argentina, and Chile, among others.

Courses

Renewable Energy Technology Fundamentals

International Business and Culture

Renewable Energy Projects

International Business Venturing Abroad

International Business Context

International Business Operations

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder