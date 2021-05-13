About this Course

4,626 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
International Business Specialization
Beginner Level

While a background in business is helpful, it is not necessary for successful understanding and completion of this specialization.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Interpret how a nation’s culture is formed from its history, language, and societal norms.

  • Evaluate the characteristics of a nation’s culture using Hofstede’s Cultural Dimensions analysis.

  • Apply and adapt standard marketing perspectives to international business-to-customer (B2C) markets and consumers.

  • Comprehend and deploy techniques for successful business-to-business (B2B) marketing.

Skills you will gain

  • Global Marketing
  • International human resources
  • International cultures
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
International Business Specialization
Beginner Level

While a background in business is helpful, it is not necessary for successful understanding and completion of this specialization.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Managing Culture

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 86 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Managing Human Resources

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Global Marketing

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

B2B Marketing

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AND CULTURE

View all reviews

About the International Business Specialization

International Business

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder