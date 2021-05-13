In this course, learners develop a solid understanding of how national cultures shape international human resource management, international marketing, and international business generally. The course provides an overview of international culture, human resource management (HRM), and marketing. This may seem like a peculiar grouping of topics, but successful international HR management and marketing are highly dependent on national culture. Without understanding a people’s culture, managing and selling to those people is fraught. In the first module, the many determinants of national culture are explored as well as the dimensions or characteristics of a nation’s culture. In the next module, we review the various organizational structures appropriate for international business before turning to the HR challenges of managing a diverse population of international employees. In the final two modules, we explore the many challenges of international marketing across nations and across cultures.
While a background in business is helpful, it is not necessary for successful understanding and completion of this specialization.
Interpret how a nation’s culture is formed from its history, language, and societal norms.
Evaluate the characteristics of a nation’s culture using Hofstede’s Cultural Dimensions analysis.
Apply and adapt standard marketing perspectives to international business-to-customer (B2C) markets and consumers.
Comprehend and deploy techniques for successful business-to-business (B2B) marketing.
- Global Marketing
- International human resources
- International cultures
University of Colorado Boulder
Managing Culture
National cultures have a profound influence on the conduct of international business. The first lesson defines what we mean by “culture,” and then explore several of the many determinants of a national culture, such as language,
Managing Human Resources
In this module we discuss the important topics of international organizational strategy and international human resource management (IHRM). Organizations are, of course, humans working together – individually, in teams, and in large organizations – toward common goals and objectives. Coordinating these efforts domestically is hard, but is even more so when working across borders, cultures, economic domains, and legal systems. In this module we will attempt to sort out some of important ways to manage the international aspects of this human complexity.
Global Marketing
This module addresses the important topic of international marketing. We will see how standard marketing models such as the 3Cs, 4Ps, and segmentation are used in international settings, and how they help to define target markets, national marketing mix strategies, promotion strategies, branding strategies, and strategic international marketing strategies. Businesses cannot survive without customers, so understanding how international marketing differs from domestic marketing is paramount for successful international business management!
B2B Marketing
In this module we tackle the very important topic of international B2B marketing. Business-to-business (B2B) marketing addresses businesses selling to other businesses, rather than businesses selling directly to consumers (B2C). We argue that most cross-border trade is B2B and not B2C, so the study of B2B marketing is relevant for a most businesses engaged in international trade. We first define B2B commerce and demonstrate its inherent complexities. We next present the SAVE model of B2B marketing, which is a substitute for common B2C models. We conclude with an examination of factors important for successful international B2B marketing efforts.
About the International Business Specialization
The International Business specialization is for learners who would like a thorough understanding of international business concepts, tools, and applications. This knowledge can be employed to advance in your current work, to prepare for international jobs and careers, and to generally understand the importance and role of international business practice on globalization and geopolitics. The specialization covers the global context of business, national cultures, human resources, marketing, supply chains logistics, foreign exchange, and modes of entry – all in the context of international business and commerce. Along the way are many lectures, examples, cases, readings, and tools that can be employed to better understand the practice of international business. The specialization emphasizes the differences between domestic versus international business practice with a particular focus on the risks and mistakes that are all too easy to make when working abroad. Upon completion of the specialization, learners will have a broad understanding of the breadth and scope of international business and a solid foundation upon which to advance their careers and interests.
