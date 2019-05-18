About this Course

Course 3 of 6 in the
International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Business Marketing
  • Marketing
  • Marketing Strategy
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Yonsei University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

What is B2B Marketing?

Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

B2B Marketing Mix

Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

B2B Cross Country and Cross Industry Growth

