AB
Sep 7, 2020
The information is presented quite clearly with fitting examples that aid understanding. Professor Chang's enthusiasm and personality shine through with his creative ways of presenting the material.
SA
Dec 18, 2019
This is an excellent course which gives different useful insights on B2B Marketing. I got to learn a lot from the lectures as well as the expert interviews from Rolls Royce and other firms.
By Deleted A•
Jul 13, 2016
I am quite new to this learning portal and thus visited just few courses. Nevertheless I didn´t finish all of them because some were unfortunately quite boring. In contrast this course is so far the best I have seen. Professor Chang caught my attention from the first second. Course is very well structured, lessons and language are easy to understand. Lecture is very interactive, interrupted by short questions to maintain your concentration. Background is changing in order to keep your attention and desire to know more. Learning with prof. Chang is simply great fun!!!
By Vignesh.D•
Dec 10, 2019
The course in this specialization was awesome and the contents were very clear.
Examples given were very much useful, relevant and easily understandable.
By Sourabh N•
Jul 25, 2017
Course will be more interesting & enthusiastic with live examples of different industries.
By Rohita D•
Feb 17, 2021
I must admit that I totally loved the pedagogy of Dr. Dae Ryun Chang. He was able to hold my attention across all sessions and I was so eagerly waiting for what will he be discussion next. I totally loved reading the three chapters from his book, I wish I could get the same and read fully.
Thank you Sir and as a faculty myself I also learnt a trick or two from you. God bless you, keep spreading knowledge.
Best Wishes
By 121923603014 P V K•
Mar 26, 2021
this is good plat from to new courses and generate some new things and new thinking ability from this course. this is related top my graduation course . B2B marketing is good course and we can learn new thigs through this course
By Allana S B•
Sep 8, 2020
The information is presented quite clearly with fitting examples that aid understanding. Professor Chang's enthusiasm and personality shine through with his creative ways of presenting the material.
By Shashwat A•
Dec 19, 2019
This is an excellent course which gives different useful insights on B2B Marketing. I got to learn a lot from the lectures as well as the expert interviews from Rolls Royce and other firms.
By Naresh C•
Aug 17, 2019
Excellent One, better if we could have more live examples in the lessons. But I like the way the material has been created with more crisp and to the point material.
By OM P T•
Nov 14, 2021
A great knowledge to acquire on International B2B Marketing. Particularly the interviews with ThyssenKrupp and Rolls Royce was very interesting and a lot to learn.
By Oriol G•
Nov 15, 2020
Great course that introduces excellent concepts to use daily in our companies. A good effort that it is payed off.
Thanks Dr. Chang and the Yonsei University.
By Marie-Caroline L•
Aug 23, 2017
Excellent course. The teacher is extremely clear the examples are useful. You can follow this course as a complete beginner in the issue.
By Madhav G•
Sep 16, 2017
The topic was tough, the instructor has made it easy to understand and interesting as well. Thank you for teaching me. I am indebted.
By Parvathy M•
Jun 19, 2020
very insightful and the expert talks gave a more in-depth understanding of the concepts from an actual industry perspective
By SOUMYA K•
Feb 18, 2020
This is really a good course. This course helped me to understand the key points of international B2B marketing.
By Muhammad F A K•
Aug 23, 2020
In this course, I gained vast knowledge about B2B marketing with different aspects of companies and markets.
By Deleted A•
Apr 1, 2021
Nice course the teacher explain very well all the concept. Thank you very much I ve learned a lot
By Soumyajeet K•
Feb 22, 2019
I feel very useful while I was learning it and the course content is very clear an to the point.
By IGI-ODODO O•
Jun 26, 2020
I really loved every aspect of this course coupled with the challenges in passing the course.
By Prompiriya P•
Aug 1, 2020
Very informative and interesting. With interviews with insider of the field. Great course.
By (Thomas) T A C•
May 19, 2019
Very good course with clear instruction and many productive ideals regarding B2B marketing
By Ishank C•
May 27, 2020
A fantastic explanation of concepts. It was a very learning and enriching experience.
By Sanjay Y•
Jan 29, 2019
NOTHING
JUST I LIKE THE CONCEPT TO POSSIBILITY TO CROSS THE LEVEL BUT OVERALL GOOD
By PRASHANT K P•
Jun 2, 2019
The best course there is on International B2B Marketing. Thanks Professor Chang!
By Riaz R K•
Jul 21, 2020
very helpful course and well organized.course material are up to data.