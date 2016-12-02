As the fastest-growing sectors of the current global economy, both hospitality and healthcare services sector offer tremendous growth opportunities for incumbents and entrepreneurial opportunities for new entrants. To flourish on these opportunities, one must first understand each industry's unique characteristics. This course is designed to help those who are interested in career advancement opportunities in these industries or who want to be inspired by these industries to better equip themselves with enlightened and creative management capabilities.
This course is part of the International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Variable Pricing
- Marketing
- Hospital Management
- Hotel Management
Offered by
Yonsei University
Yonsei University was established in 1885 and is the oldest private university in Korea.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is unique about managing a service business?
Service businesses have unique aspects that create both opportunities and challenges in successfully managing them. Explaining what they are and how they have been addressed are a key to successfully marketing a service business. In this module, learners will be introduced to those unique characteristics of service businesses. People who have successfully completed this module will (1) Classify the unique characteristics of service businesses and realize why service businesses require special management approaches and capabilities, (2) Demonstrate the ability to better manage the role of customers to gain desirable business outcomes, (3) Develop capabilities to better market products than are intangible, and (4) Improve customer expectations and perceptions.
How to successfully market a hospitality business?
Diverse businesses in the hospitality industry share some common characteristics. Unique marketing approaches have been developed to leverage these characteristics. In this module, learners will be introduced to one of those approaches called 'Variable Pricing.' People who have successfully completed this module will (1) Explain the unique characteristics of the hospitality industry, particularly in balancing supply and demand and (2) Demonstrate the ability to manage demand and pricing in order to better balance supply and demand and as a result maximize revenue from the hospitality industry.
How to successfully market a healthcare business?
The healthcare industry is fast growing and rapidly evolving at the same time. So is its marketing approach. In this module, learners will be introduced to the recently emerging healthcare marketing concept of "Patient Experience Management" and will a few cases of successful patient experience management. People who have successfully completed this module will (1) Explain the unique characteristics of the healthcare industry and how this industry is evolving into the experience business, (2) Develop capabilities to better manage human interactions and facility to enhance the quality of customer experience, and (3) Gain insights on service innovation from specific healthcare innovation cases.
Reviews
- 5 stars78.58%
- 4 stars16.62%
- 3 stars3.41%
- 2 stars0.91%
- 1 star0.45%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERNATIONAL HOSPITALITY & HEALTHCARE SERVICES MARKETING
One of my favorite courses to preapre me for the hospitality industry. Very simple but sufficient
the instructor is very motivating in the way she presents the material. She really made me enjoy the course!
I found this course valuable because it presents techniques applicable to a wide range of jobs.
Really nice and easy to understand. Learnt a lot about ho to deal with people in general.
About the International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth Specialization
This Specialization covers marketing concepts but, more importantly, emphasizes the need by companies and individuals to think openly across international markets and industries for new ideas or expansion. This is summarized as "Cross Country & Cross Industry" Innovation, or CCCI in short. The first two courses will establish the core foundations and then the last three courses will elaborate on major global industry clusters: course 3 on B2B, course 4 on Healthcare and Hospitality, and course 5 on Sports and Entertainment. The capstone will require learners to develop a new product using knowledge learned from at least 2 industries.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.