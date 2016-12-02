About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth Specialization
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Variable Pricing
  • Marketing
  • Hospital Management
  • Hotel Management
Yonsei University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

What is unique about managing a service business?

7 videos (Total 44 min)
Week 2

How to successfully market a hospitality business?

5 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week 3

How to successfully market a healthcare business?

9 videos (Total 38 min)

About the International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth Specialization

International Marketing & Cross Industry Growth

