Sunmee Choi is a professor of service management at the School of Business at Yonsei University in Seoul, Korea. She teaches courses on service operations management, revenue management, and experience management. Before joining Yonsei University in Spring 2005, Professor Choi was a professor at the School of Hospitality Management at Pennsylvania State University for 3 years and a visiting professor at the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University for one year. Also as a visiting professor, she has taught revenue management courses at IMHI-ESSEC Business School in Paris, France for 14 years since 2003. She received her M.S. and Ph.D. from the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University. Before joining the academic world, she served the hospitality industry at various positions, including the Director of Hotel Revenue Management at priceline.com, Reservations Manager at a Hyatt Hotel, Assistant General Manager at a Hampton Inn, and a Marketing Manager at a Sheraton Hotel.