Hotel Management: Distribution, Revenue and Demand Management Specialization
Build a Hospitality Business. Prepare for a professional career in the hotel industry in just three courses.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
The fundamentals of hotel distribution
In today’s hotel sector an increasingly complex network of traditional and web based channels have to be managed to insure hotel success. Key questions include: how should you distribute over the web? What should you include on your brand.com website so people book through it? How can you maximise the potential of online travel agents (OTAs)? With the distribution environment both highly complex and constantly evolving, this course will give you comprehensive foundation of current industry practices to help jump start your career in this fascinating domain.
The Fundamentals of Revenue Management: The Cornerstone of Revenue Strategy
With a fixed capacity, a highly disposable product and high fixed costs, hotels are a natural candidate for the application of revenue management. Originally developed by the airlines in the 1970s, these analytics-based techniques help predict consumer behavior at the hotel’s market level so that the hotel can sell each room each night at the optimum price.
Demand management: Breaking down today’s commercial silos
The biggest challenge facing the hospitality industry over the next 5 years is the lack of integration between the key commercial disciplines of sales, revenue, distribution and finance and the negative impact this will continue to have on delivering asset value and maximum profitability.
Hôtel “De l'étoile” - a hotel in crisis?
In this case study based exercise, you will apply the knowledge you have gained about distribution, revenue and demand management to a ‘real’ world case – Hotel “De l'étoile” - a prestigious upmarket internationally branded property in Paris that to the outside world seems to be doing well but is in fact unprofitable for its owner.
Instructors
Peter O'ConnorProfessor of information systems, Director of the MBA in Hospitality Management
Offered by
ESSEC Business School
For over a century, ESSEC has been developing a state-of-the-art educational program that gives the individual pride of place in its learning model, promoting the values of freedom, openness, innovation and responsibility. Preparing future managers to reconcile personal interests with collective responsibility, giving consideration to the common good in their decision-making, and weighing economic challenges against the social costs are some of the objectives ESSEC has set for itself. Its ultimate goal? To create a global world that has meaning for us all.
