Market hospitality services, manage demand, and optimize revenue. This Specialization covers the basics of hotel demand management, distribution, and revenue management. You’ll learn how e-commerce intermediaries such as online travel agencies are impacting the already-complex hospitality sector, and you’ll explore tools and techniques that will help you effectively market hospitality services and maximize business revenue in this new global industry landscape. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll evaluate the importance of hotel branding in business success through a hands-on, real-world case study. During the sessions, you will hear from senior hotel industry executives commenting on distribution, revenue and demand management issues. We will also interview two leading Online Travel Agents on how to maximise online business for your property, and have partnered with Duetto and SnapShot, two leading hospitality industry companies, to gain access to cutting edge knowledge, thus insuring that the competencies that you gain will make you operational immediately as well as bang up to date on industry trends.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

The fundamentals of hotel distribution

4.7
stars
1,201 ratings
287 reviews
Course 2

Course 2

The Fundamentals of Revenue Management: The Cornerstone of Revenue Strategy

4.6
stars
929 ratings
233 reviews
Course 3

Course 3

Demand management: Breaking down today's commercial silos

4.8
stars
323 ratings
48 reviews
Course 4

Course 4

Hôtel "De l'étoile" - a hotel in crisis?

4.7
stars
80 ratings
17 reviews

ESSEC Business School

