Profile

Peter O'Connor

Professor of information systems, Director of the MBA in Hospitality Management

    Bio

    A well-known educator, speaker, author and consultant in hospitality technology related issues, Peter O'Connor is Professor of Information Systems at ESSEC Business School, France, where he also serves as Academic Director of Essec’s MBA in Hospitality Management. Holding both information systems and hospitality management degrees, Dr O’Connor’s primary research and teaching interests focus on electronic distribution and on how information technology can enhance both hospitality management and operations. He has a deep connection with the hospitality sector. In addition to writing two leading textbooks focusing on technology in the hospitality sector, as well as dozens of academic papers in journals such as the International Journal of Hospitality Management, Journal of Travel Research, Tourism Management and the Cornell Hotel Administration Quarterly, Peter also works extensively with PhoCusWright Inc., the global leader in research on the online travel sector and currently serves as Editor-at-large of Hotel Analyst Distribution & Technology, an industry publication focused on helping managers understand current developments in hotel technology and distribution. Highly sought after as a speaker, Peter has also worked with managers from a diverse variety of travel industry clients to help shape their electronic distribution and electronic marketing strategies. And because of his deep knowledge and understanding of current developments and company strategies, Peter is regularly quoted in the international press and consulted by investment companies, private equity firms and governmental organisations on developments in the online travel arena. Prior to joining Essec Business School, Peter was a lecturer at the Dublin Institute of Technology and an associate lecturer at the Michael Smurfit Graduate School of Business, University College Dublin. He also held a visiting position at the Cornell School of Hotel Administration and worked in a wide variety of positions in the international hospitality industry in sectors ranging from luxury hotels to contract food services.

    Courses

    Hôtel “De l'étoile” - a hotel in crisis?

    Demand management: Breaking down today’s commercial silos

    The fundamentals of hotel distribution

    The Fundamentals of Revenue Management: The Cornerstone of Revenue Strategy

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder