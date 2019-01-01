A well-known educator, speaker, author and consultant in hospitality technology related issues, Peter O'Connor is Professor of Information Systems at ESSEC Business School, France, where he also serves as Academic Director of Essec’s MBA in Hospitality Management. Holding both information systems and hospitality management degrees, Dr O’Connor’s primary research and teaching interests focus on electronic distribution and on how information technology can enhance both hospitality management and operations. He has a deep connection with the hospitality sector. In addition to writing two leading textbooks focusing on technology in the hospitality sector, as well as dozens of academic papers in journals such as the International Journal of Hospitality Management, Journal of Travel Research, Tourism Management and the Cornell Hotel Administration Quarterly, Peter also works extensively with PhoCusWright Inc., the global leader in research on the online travel sector and currently serves as Editor-at-large of Hotel Analyst Distribution & Technology, an industry publication focused on helping managers understand current developments in hotel technology and distribution. Highly sought after as a speaker, Peter has also worked with managers from a diverse variety of travel industry clients to help shape their electronic distribution and electronic marketing strategies. And because of his deep knowledge and understanding of current developments and company strategies, Peter is regularly quoted in the international press and consulted by investment companies, private equity firms and governmental organisations on developments in the online travel arena. Prior to joining Essec Business School, Peter was a lecturer at the Dublin Institute of Technology and an associate lecturer at the Michael Smurfit Graduate School of Business, University College Dublin. He also held a visiting position at the Cornell School of Hotel Administration and worked in a wide variety of positions in the international hospitality industry in sectors ranging from luxury hotels to contract food services.