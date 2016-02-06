About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Hotel Management: Distribution, Revenue and Demand Management Specialization
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Hospitality Management
  • Revenue Management
  • Hospitality Management Studies
  • Hotel Management
Instructors

Offered by

ESSEC Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(6,403 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Setting the scene

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

A deep dive into hotel distribution

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 66 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Direct distribution: the key to hotel success

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

How to manage your OTA

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 89 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

