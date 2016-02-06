In today’s hotel sector an increasingly complex network of traditional and web based channels have to be managed to insure hotel success. Key questions include: how should you distribute over the web? What should you include on your brand.com website so people book through it? How can you maximise the potential of online travel agents (OTAs)? With the distribution environment both highly complex and constantly evolving, this course will give you comprehensive foundation of current industry practices to help jump start your career in this fascinating domain.
This course is part of the Hotel Management: Distribution, Revenue and Demand Management Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Hospitality Management
- Revenue Management
- Hospitality Management Studies
- Hotel Management
Offered by
ESSEC Business School
For over a century, ESSEC has been developing a state-of-the-art educational program that gives the individual pride of place in its learning model, promoting the values of freedom, openness, innovation and responsibility. Preparing future managers to reconcile personal interests with collective responsibility, giving consideration to the common good in their decision-making, and weighing economic challenges against the social costs are some of the objectives ESSEC has set for itself. Its ultimate goal? To create a global world that has meaning for us all.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Setting the scene
The hotel business has evolved from its early days to today. Through this evolution, it has become increasingly specialized. This module introduces the business models, strategies for growth, levels of competition and biggest changes and challenges hotels have to face today.
A deep dive into hotel distribution
After a rapid introduction of key pieces of terminology and technology, this module will examine in details the components of online distribution today, and focus on how to make the most of an increasingly complex distribution system.
Direct distribution: the key to hotel success
Distributing directly, thus building an effective and efficient website, is an essential success factor. Through this module, you will have a deep understanding of the web development process but also understand the cost of driving traffic, and the importance of using indirect distribution and online marketing techniques.
How to manage your OTA
In this final module you will attack the critical issue of how to work better with Online Travel Agents. Learning best practices from OTA managers themselves, you will make sure that you are exploiting these valuable and fast growing points of sale to their maximum potential.
Reviews
- 5 stars77.96%
- 4 stars16.98%
- 3 stars3.39%
- 2 stars0.91%
- 1 star0.74%
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE FUNDAMENTALS OF HOTEL DISTRIBUTION
Was Challenging in the beginning but that pushed me to concentrate more and work harder. Both tutors were excellent. Looking forward to the next Course!
The course content is great, and the teacher is fantastic. It needs some updating though. 7 years is a lot. The industry has changed a bit since.
Very detailed and easy to understand lectures, that discover complicated inside of hotel industry in a simple way. Great professors made my pleasant learning experience. Thank you so much!
Very well done, these teachers and other important figures involved in the course are sharing extensive knowledges and they are teaching very clearly making the topic easy to comprehend, BRAVO!!!
About the Hotel Management: Distribution, Revenue and Demand Management Specialization
Market hospitality services, manage demand, and optimize revenue.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.