The biggest challenge facing the hospitality industry over the next 5 years is the lack of integration between the key commercial disciplines of sales, revenue, distribution and finance and the negative impact this will continue to have on delivering asset value and maximum profitability.
- Revenue Management
- Forecasting
- Demand Management
- Asset Management
Peter O'ConnorProfessor of information systems, Director of the MBA in Hospitality Management
ESSEC Business School
For over a century, ESSEC has been developing a state-of-the-art educational program that gives the individual pride of place in its learning model, promoting the values of freedom, openness, innovation and responsibility. Preparing future managers to reconcile personal interests with collective responsibility, giving consideration to the common good in their decision-making, and weighing economic challenges against the social costs are some of the objectives ESSEC has set for itself. Its ultimate goal? To create a global world that has meaning for us all.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Asset Management
After a short introduction and definition of asset management, this module will explore the relationship between what we call the "Asset management triangle" actors. We will then walk through the different milestones of a hotel project, from start to finish, from initial plan to exit.
Demand Generation
In this module, you will understand what demand generation means, and explore the key factors that ensure that you can achieve your goals in terms of the hotel's positioning in the market place, the profitability of the operation and its long term valuation.
Online Marketing
Marketing is about making something known, desired and bought by the right public. While this hasn't changed, the means to achieve it has changed exponentially over the last two decades. As the customer searches for and finds your hotel, you will have to deal with the costs of distribution and how to sell through the most profitable channels to keep a healthy bottom line, while ensuring adequate visibility and top line.
Revenue Management
In this module, we will look at what problems Revenue Management was invented to help hotels and other similar business overcome. Then we will go through each of the critical six steps of the Revenue Management Cycle answering such questions along the way as: Where do I get the data I need from? What do I do with the data once I have it? How can I predict what is going to happen in the future? What kind of forecasting method can I use? What decisions do I need to make to get the most revenue and profit?
Reviews
Well structured and presented. I especially appreciated the Forecasting models and the case studies.
Great Content ! It is a course to enjoy and consume in a slow pace. A lot to learn !~
I like this course...... The Last evaluation is very important but bit difficult...
Thank you for the excellent course. I've gained valued knowledge and improved my personal skills for this field. Thanks a lot. Wish you all the best.
