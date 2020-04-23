About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Hotel Management: Distribution, Revenue and Demand Management Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Revenue Management
  • Forecasting
  • Demand Management
  • Asset Management
Course 3 of 4 in the
Hotel Management: Distribution, Revenue and Demand Management Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Asset Management

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 64 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Demand Generation

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Online Marketing

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Revenue Management

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

