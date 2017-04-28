The purpose of this course is to help individuals and organizations survive when confronted with disruptive technologies that threaten their current way of life. We will look at a general model of survival and use it to analyze companies and industries that have failed or are close to failing. Examples of companies that have not survived include Kodak, a firm over 100 years old, Blockbuster and Borders. It is likely that each of us has done business with all of these firms, and today Kodak and Blockbuster are in bankruptcy and Borders has been liquidated. Disruptions are impacting industries like education; Coursera and others offering these massive open online courses are a challenge for Universities. In addition to firms that have failed, we will look at some that have survived and are doing well. What are their strategies for survival?
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1.1
A Model and framework to help understand disruptive technologies
1.2
Some examples of companies that were not able to survive disruptive technologies
2.1
A company that did not survive and its disruptor
2.2
Another story of disruption and a summary of our examples
3.1
Newspapers are an important component of a democratic society; the Internet threatens them in a number of ways
3.2
Social media has transformed the way people relate to each other, but it has a disruptive component that is worrying
4.1
Two companies in this module are private and are very successful; a quasi-public agency has a hard time competing with them and their technology
13
Conclusions about disruption
14
Suggestions for how to respond to a disruptive technology
15
Survival in the physical world
Reviews
Thanks for offering this course as MOOC on Cursera.
Very nicely constructed and informative course with apt examples
Thank you for this course make me understand disruption technology and how to survive.
Very cool to have failures as the focal point for case studies.
