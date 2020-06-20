About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Privacy and Standardisation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the legal fundamentals of American privacy law and the role of the Supreme Court

  • Create awareness for the role of privacy protection and the rule of law

  • Learn about the human rights background of privacy protection

  • Become aware of the essential role of law in designing IT, crypto and security systems

Course 2 of 5 in the
Privacy and Standardisation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

Introduction

3 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Overview History USA

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 16 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The Legal System

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Constitution and Bill of Rights

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Privacy and Standardisation Specialization

Privacy and Standardisation

