After having followed Privacy in the Western world you have become acquainted with the overall global legal system and the origins of privacy as a concept as well as privacy as a (human) right. This course deals with the American legal system to protect privacy.
This course is part of the Privacy and Standardisation Specialization
Understand the legal fundamentals of American privacy law and the role of the Supreme Court
Create awareness for the role of privacy protection and the rule of law
Learn about the human rights background of privacy protection
Become aware of the essential role of law in designing IT, crypto and security systems
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Introduction
Overview History USA
Before we dive into the current situation of privacy and (personal) data protection we visit the roots of the US legal system related to privacy. By taking you through some of the most iconic and important American laws and rights we hope you realize the tremendous depth and range of the subject. Also we provide valuable insight in the development and basics of privacy law and regulation in the United States.
The Legal System
The American legal system can seem quite complex and confusing. However, to grasp the intricacies of privacy and data protection regulation it is important to know the basic concepts of American law. In this module we will start with the foundation of all legislation: the Declaration of Independence and the US constitution. From there we will advance to the consumer laws and Internet Service Provider laws to complete your background knowledge.
Constitution and Bill of Rights
This module will delve deeper into the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Here you will learn privacy and data protection stemming from these rights and also how the legal development originated from their texts. You will go through various cases. Important verdicts and/or implications that shaped privacy and data protection will be dealt with.
Nice course... pls revise instructions on how to answer the first 3 questions... quite confusing
It is a robust course on privacy law in US. Hats off to the Professor for designing such an amazing course
Welcome to this specialization about privacy and standardisation,
