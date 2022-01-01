Bachelor education in technology or law
Privacy and Standardisation Specialization
Interpret Legal Texts for Technological Solutions. Analyse and interpret the legal rules of standardisation and (the history of) privacy laws
Offered By
What you will learn
Discover the huge societal role of standards and value the development and fundamentals of good standards
Relate privacy and data protection to human rights and freedoms
Compare legal fundamentals in European and American privacy law and analyse their differences
Discover the precarious balance between technological advancement and privacy
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The capstone assignments will require you to carefully consider all you have learned in the 4 courses about privacy and standardisation and detail your opinion. The assessment in this course will mainly be done by in-depth assignments. Use the few practice exercises well to give you a head start in the graded assignments!
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Privacy in the Western World
Welcome to this course about privacy,
Privacy in the USA
After having followed Privacy in the Western world you have become acquainted with the overall global legal system and the origins of privacy as a concept as well as privacy as a (human) right. This course deals with the American legal system to protect privacy.
Privacy in Europe
After having followed Privacy in the Western world you have become acquainted with the overall global legal system and the origins of privacy as a concept as well as privacy as a (human) right. This course deals with the European legal system to protect privacy. European privacy protection is based upon human rights treaties, both on a European level as well global level such as, e.g. the UN Declaration on Human Rights. This course outlines and deals with these human rights treaties as well as with the specific rules and regulations that govern day to day privacy protection in Europe.
Standardisation & Technology
Welcome to the course standardisation and technology!
Offered by
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
