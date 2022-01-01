About this Specialization

Welcome to this specialization about privacy and standardisation, We are thrilled to see that you are interested and will provide you with a comprehensive study of the intriguiging subject of privacy and standardisation in the context of technological innovation. We hope this course will enthuse you to look further into privacy, personal data regulation and standardisation. Especially in the light of recent events it becomes more important to know about your (alleged!?) rights and freedoms. The courses on privacy provide you with a historical perspective on the developments of privacy rights in an international context. The course on standardisation shows you the legal context and the scalable power of standardisation. Both topics are presented in a technological context. The course on Privacy in the Western World provides you with the differences between the USA and Europe, and the details of Europe and USA will be explained extensively in the follow-up courses. The specialization will help you build a comprehensive opinion and it will challenge you in all areas of present-day privacy protection. It will link historic milestones to current limitations and offer you a journey through jurisdictions and technological fields alike. Through video lectures and quizzes we endeavor to build a solid foundation for you to construct a well-founded opinion on privacy and standardisation. Last but not least we sincerely hope you enjoy the course! Prof.mr.dr. Jan Smits
Privacy in the Western World

Privacy in the USA

Privacy in Europe

Standardisation & Technology

