About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Privacy Fundamentals Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Privacy Fundamentals Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Infosec

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The US Federal Government Branch and Information Privacy

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 94 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

US Healthcare Privacy Related Laws and Privacy Compliance

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 181 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Global Data Protection and Information Privacy Laws

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 194 min)

About the Privacy Fundamentals Specialization

Privacy Fundamentals

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder