In this path we will explore The US Federal Government Branch and Information Privacy. We will also cover US healthcare privacy related laws and privacy compliance including HIPAA, HITECH, GINA and more.
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
The US Federal Government Branch and Information Privacy
US Healthcare Privacy Related Laws and Privacy Compliance
Global Data Protection and Information Privacy Laws
About the Privacy Fundamentals Specialization
The Privacy Fundamentals course introduces students to fundamental privacy concepts, frameworks and laws.
