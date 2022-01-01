No prior experience required.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
There are no projects for this specialization. Students will have an opportunity to validate their knowledge gained throughout each of the courses with practice and graded assessments at the end of each module and for each course. Practice and graded assessments are used to validate and demonstrate learning outcomes.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Privacy - Part 1
This course will explore how to create a privacy program including the dangers, challenges and methods. We will also explore concepts like Privacy governance, Privacy program frameworks and discuss existing legal, standards and frameworks that can be utilized to build your privacy program.
Introduction to Privacy - Part 2
Part 2 of the Privacy Fundamentals course will cover data assessments, documentation and privacy rights. We will also explore different training methods including competency based training.
Introduction to Privacy - Part 3
Part 3 of the Privacy Fundamentals explores information security and data protection and how to manage a security breach. We will also take a look at continual improvement which includes understanding performance, exploring metrics, different audit methodologies and more.
Fundamental Privacy Acts and Laws
In this path we will explore The US Federal Government Branch and Information Privacy. We will also cover US healthcare privacy related laws and privacy compliance including HIPAA, HITECH, GINA and more.
Offered by
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
