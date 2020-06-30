About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Regulatory Compliance Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Provide methods for protecting privacy using the Fair Information Principles

  • Identify the laws and regulations that pertain to data protection

  • Identify the privacy obligations that can apply to complex organizations

  • Identify strategies for managing compliance issues related to privacy laws and data protection

Skills you will gain

  • Information Privacy
  • Risk Management
  • Data Management
  • Privacy Compliance
Instructor

Offered by

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Privacy: Legal Issues, Landscape & Chronology

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

HIPAA

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Security & Breach Notification

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Other Ways that Privacy is Regulated

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PRIVACY LAW AND DATA PROTECTION

About the Regulatory Compliance Specialization

Regulatory Compliance

