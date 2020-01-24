GP
Apr 11, 2021
Interesting and usefull course on the topic. However I would have appreciated it even more if the focus was more international with deeper analysis of the GDPR. Too much focus on the HIPPA.
PJ
Oct 10, 2021
It was an amazing experience, since this is my first course. It was nice to learn about the privacy laws of different countries and the difference they hold from the native country.
By Aidan O D•
Jan 24, 2020
I know the course is by an American college, but there is an over-focus on American information. As this course is a MOOC, you would expect that the content covered would be more general and only use specific examples to help support ideas.
An entire section was dedicated to the American health insurance system, which was just incredibly repetitive and uninteresting. As many of your students are from outside the US you should consider this.
By Sultan A H•
Jun 30, 2020
Great overview of privacy and data protection. Heavy emphasis on HIPAA given Lecturer background and expertise. Would recommend to any beginners or curious individuals.
By ‘Toni N•
Nov 14, 2019
I found this course to be very interesting. Lauren Steinfeld of the University of Pennsylvania was an amazing teacher and always found a way to summarise vital concepts and points in a succinct manner. The course was also exposed me to multi-jurisdictional aspects of privacy law in the US and Europe and this helped me to appreciate the way privacy and data protection are treated in different parts of the world.
By Gonzalo R P•
Apr 12, 2021
By Fuad T A Q A•
Nov 22, 2019
Thank you very much for this effort in the work of this training course, which is one of the most important courses in the field of data privacy protection
By Agnaldo H d R•
Oct 26, 2021
Thank you to Coursera and the University of Pennsylvania for the excellent course. God bless! ♥
By Mehmet B K•
Jul 15, 2019
Its a great cours for those who does not have a clue about USA privacy law. If you want to make your first step, this is a great opportunity.
By Lena E•
Nov 11, 2019
Good overview of general principles of privacy law and data protection.
By manish k j•
Feb 20, 2021
The course gave me insights into Fair Information Principles, HIPPA guidelines, GDPR, and FTC enforcement. In a single course, one can learn the fundamentals of Data Privacy Principles and why it is of utmost importance for compliance officers in any company dealing with customer data or information. The course is optimum even for someone who wants to know about the importance of data privacy in this age and time and how one should protect consumer data information and avoid law enforcement actions. Great course!
By Robert O•
Mar 4, 2021
Professor Steinfeld was clear and to the point. She provided background to the material. The organizing principles and sources of the rules, regulations and laws governing the current practice. She provided exercises that highlighted real-world examples of concerns and solutions. In the end, I believe myself to be more prepared to address management and oversight of Privacy and Data protection at my company going forward.
By William R O S•
Mar 29, 2021
Excellent theme and always current. Discuss the importance of data security and personal information privacy is part of the nowadays scenario where the concern with how our personal information are used and for what purpose, always having in mind mechanisms to protect that information from theft, misuse, violation and breach.
By Alex H•
Nov 3, 2019
Good overview of privacy law, both US FIP and EU GDPR. Would have preferred if the example privacy law explored in Week 2 were something finance-related like FDCPA or FACTA/FCRA, rather than HIPPA, but the discussions were good (including a quick dive into data security and cyber threat protection).
By Andres P d L•
Oct 31, 2019
This course covering legal Issues, HIPPA and privacy topics proved to be the most challenging of the 4 courses. I need to go back and review this section and take it a bit slower next time. However everything in there was broken down nicely and supplied great supplemental examples.
By Sally V C•
Aug 20, 2019
Professor Steinfeld is extremely knowledgeable, responsive and she provides an engaging learning experience. I really enjoyed learning through the useful combination of video and content. A tremendous help to anyone interested in learning more about the privacy landscape.
By Zuleymi V•
Nov 9, 2020
Data protection is one of the most important new skills to learn about this decade, it is growing and demanding new job positions. Which is great for Compliance Professionals who whishes to learn new things and make minimun changes in their professional carrier.
By Grace C•
Mar 29, 2020
I thought this course was well organized and thought out. I appreciated that it included a brief segment on the CCPA. I actually would love if in the future they built out the CCPA section a bit more since that seems particularly relevant in today's landscape.
By Zhiyao L•
Jul 14, 2019
This is a very good course. It gave me an overview knowledge of the data privacy protections both in the US (HIPAA, FERMA, COPPA) and Europe (GDPR). I would highly recommend for anyone trying to learn about the basic regimes of data privacy.
By Muzzil Q K•
Apr 22, 2019
I am quite familiar with the privacy regime in the EU and other individual States such as Malaysia and Australia but this course gave me an important perspective on privacy and information security particularly from a US perspective.
By Amah A•
Mar 27, 2020
This Course is very instructive and interactive. It helped me understand and do a comparative analysis between the US data protection regulatory framework and the Nigerian NDPR which is quite similar to the EU-GDPR framework.
By Casimiro V•
Dec 27, 2020
Very easy to understand, but at the same time provides a very good introduction to the subject. After this Course is a lot easier to understand these areas of knowledge and know what other courses we must look for.
By Aniuska R•
Aug 17, 2020
Lecture are easy to follow and most of the articles included great examples on the topics. For the instructors: I would recommend using different articles, as some were not accessible unless you had a subscription.
By Kungwang H•
May 5, 2020
A very good overview of privacy law and data protection. My only complaint is that it is a tad too easy and the final paper writing assignment, which is graded by peer, can have a higher grading standard.
By Emmanuel V•
Feb 14, 2021
Great overview of Privacy Law and Data Protection. Format can be slightly improved to ease future reference to course material. But content is very well tuned to the scope. Thanks a lot for the learning!
By Priyamvada J•
Oct 11, 2021
By Jorge G C•
Jan 30, 2021
The professor is excellent. She exposes in a very clear and convincing way aspects of private, administrative and international law that are not as simple as we may think.