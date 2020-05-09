About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Privacy and Standardisation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand legal fundamentals in European privacy law

  • Create awareness for the role of privacy protection and the rule of law

  • Learn about the human rights background of privacy protection

  • Become aware of the essential role of law in designing IT, crypto and security systems

Course 3 of 5 in the
Privacy and Standardisation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Human rights and Economic Cooperation in Europe

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 22 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

European Legal system

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 24 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Case Law

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

GDPR Main Elements

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

