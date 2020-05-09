After having followed Privacy in the Western world you have become acquainted with the overall global legal system and the origins of privacy as a concept as well as privacy as a (human) right. This course deals with the European legal system to protect privacy. European privacy protection is based upon human rights treaties, both on a European level as well global level such as, e.g. the UN Declaration on Human Rights. This course outlines and deals with these human rights treaties as well as with the specific rules and regulations that govern day to day privacy protection in Europe.
This course is part of the Privacy and Standardisation Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Understand legal fundamentals in European privacy law
Create awareness for the role of privacy protection and the rule of law
Learn about the human rights background of privacy protection
Become aware of the essential role of law in designing IT, crypto and security systems
Offered by
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Human rights and Economic Cooperation in Europe
European privacy protection is based upon human rights treaties, both on a European level as well global level such as, e.g. the UN Declaration on Human Rights. First we deal with how the European cooperation came into being after the devastating effects of World War II. Economic cooperation was deemed necessary to prevent another war. From economic cooperation other issues became part of the negotiations, and to this day more and more policy fields have become part of the European cooperation.
European Legal system
This European Legal system is based on ancient Roman Law and as such one of the oldest in the world. This module focuses on the privacy aspects of the European Legal System and explains some of its history, its first legislation on data protection and privacy and their link to human rights. Finally the enforcement institutes and their role are discussed.
Case Law
European privacy law was and continues to be shaped by rulings and judgements by national and European courts. We travel through the historically most impactful cases , trending from the human rights aspect towards the complete data protection nowadays.
GDPR Main Elements
Nowadays privacy and data in Europe is protected by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). All previous treaties, directives and regulations have led towards this regulation. As a result the GDPR is very comprehensive. This module will introduce the principles the regulation is based on and discuss most of its main elements. As one of the most progressive piece of legislation globablly it inspires other law makers to apply similar approaches in their legal system. The Californian State for example in 2020.
Reviews
- 5 stars67.18%
- 4 stars21.87%
- 3 stars6.25%
- 2 stars4.68%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PRIVACY IN EUROPE
Very clear and straightforward, the example of cases are relevant!
The lectures were very explicit and to the point. The powerpoints also very useful and the suggested readings also.
The course is very informative for me. It will help me in my studies
Excellent training on privacy in Europe with special focus on GDPR. While the material was presented in clear and concise manner, the reading materials provided our outstanding.
About the Privacy and Standardisation Specialization
Welcome to this specialization about privacy and standardisation,
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.