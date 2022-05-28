About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
Privacy and Standardisation Specialization
Intermediate Level

Standardisation & Technology

Privacy in the Western World

Privacy in the USA

Privacy in Europe

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create awareness for the role of privacy protection and the rule of law

  • Understand the differences between different jurisdictions and its implications for designing contracts and terms

  • Relate privacy and data protection to human rights and freedoms

  • Discover the precarious balance between technological advancement and privacy

Course 5 of 5 in the
Privacy and Standardisation Specialization
EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

How to read through legal documents

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

What are the differences?

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Health care and pseudonymisation

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Privacy and Standardisation Specialization

Privacy and Standardisation

