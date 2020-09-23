GK
Sep 22, 2020
Excellent training on privacy in Europe with special focus on GDPR. While the material was presented in clear and concise manner, the reading materials provided our outstanding.
Jun 14, 2020
The reading materials are excellent, relevant and very detailed. This course gives a very thorough insight in the latest European data protection regulations. Recommended!
Sep 23, 2020
By Vladimir B•
Mar 16, 2022
The course is too easy. And now the course is oriented only to law students, not a IT-students. It will be good to see more technical details (about automatic processing, algorithms of anonimising, profiling, depersonalisation, personal data in Internet and so on)
Jun 15, 2020
By Catarina C P V d O•
May 10, 2020
The lectures were very explicit and to the point. The powerpoints also very useful and the suggested readings also.
By Mariam S•
Dec 18, 2020
The course is very informative for me. It will help me in my studies
By Mara G B•
May 21, 2020
Interesting and very useful course. Thank you very much.
By Francos G S A•
Dec 29, 2020
something new to learn
By Modupe A•
Feb 25, 2022
Wonderful1
By Marta T•
Feb 20, 2022
The best of the course is all the articles, reports, and additional document that they provide for you. They cover very interesting topics such as blockchain or legal cases. However, the videos I found them to be quite simplistic, and it felt the speaker was basically reading the ppts more than expanding their content. While the ppts and videos are good at getting an overview of the law, the documents are what provide the best insights and reflections on these topics.
By Johann F d W•
Jun 23, 2020
A wealth of information, thank you very much! My only issue was with mr. Smits, being a non-native speaker of English, sometimes getting caught up in language hurdles, which proved slightly distracting. Still, I reckon I'll be looking up more courses by EIT Digital.
By Eveline S•
Sep 18, 2020
Very clear and straightforward, the example of cases are relevant!
By Steve D•
Apr 27, 2022
LIttle too much reading material
By Lauri H•
Oct 1, 2021
A compact course about the history and development of privacy regulations in Europe. Provides a good overview and includes lots of interesting extra readings. Lecture videos didn't seem always that well prepared, but felt like freestyling.
By Fan Z•
May 12, 2021
Thank you for sharing, but in the video part, the professor just reads his power points and it was even not so fluent. Personally, I think reading a book about GDPR is definitely more productive than taking this course.
By Yaki M•
Aug 27, 2020
This course is not that informative, as a course. Most of the information is expected to be obtained by reading external sources- some of which are outdated. My expectation was that if there is something important to share with the students, this would be shared during the lectures and not just as reading material.