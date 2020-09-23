Chevron Left
After having followed Privacy in the Western world you have become acquainted with the overall global legal system and the origins of privacy as a concept as well as privacy as a (human) right. This course deals with the European legal system to protect privacy. European privacy protection is based upon human rights treaties, both on a European level as well global level such as, e.g. the UN Declaration on Human Rights. This course outlines and deals with these human rights treaties as well as with the specific rules and regulations that govern day to day privacy protection in Europe. The course deals with how the European cooperation came into being after the devastating effects of World War II. Economic cooperation was deemed necessary to prevent another war. From economic cooperation other issues became part of the negotiations, and to this day more and more policy fields have become part of the European cooperation. Dealing with and having respect for different human rights is paramount in this cooperation. And privacy protection and regulation has become an increasingly important subject that has attracted a lot of global attention. The course deals with the different legal elements that have played an important role into grabbing in legal terms the notion of privacy and how to legally protect it. The rules that enable the exchange of personal data between the USA and Europe is being dealt with. It also deals with the constituting legal elements that have become part of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). After successful completion of the course you will have sufficient baggage to know about the important legal elements and historical background on the coming into being of European privacy protection. I wish you a lot of success with following the course....

By Ganesh K

Sep 23, 2020

Excellent training on privacy in Europe with special focus on GDPR. While the material was presented in clear and concise manner, the reading materials provided our outstanding.

By Vladimir B

Mar 16, 2022

T​he course is too easy. And now the course is oriented only to law students, not a IT-students. It will be good to see more technical details (about automatic processing, algorithms of anonimising, profiling, depersonalisation, personal data in Internet and so on)

By Jan J V

Jun 15, 2020

The reading materials are excellent, relevant and very detailed. This course gives a very thorough insight in the latest European data protection regulations. Recommended!

By Catarina C P V d O

May 10, 2020

The lectures were very explicit and to the point. The powerpoints also very useful and the suggested readings also.

By Mariam S

Dec 18, 2020

The course is very informative for me. It will help me in my studies

By Mara G B

May 21, 2020

Interesting and very useful course. Thank you very much.

By Francos G S A

Dec 29, 2020

something new to learn

By Modupe A

Feb 25, 2022

Wonderful1

By Marta T

Feb 20, 2022

The best of the course is all the articles, reports, and additional document that they provide for you. They cover very interesting topics such as blockchain or legal cases. However, the videos I found them to be quite simplistic, and it felt the speaker was basically reading the ppts more than expanding their content. While the ppts and videos are good at getting an overview of the law, the documents are what provide the best insights and reflections on these topics.

By Johann F d W

Jun 23, 2020

A wealth of information, thank you very much! My only issue was with mr. Smits, being a non-native speaker of English, sometimes getting caught up in language hurdles, which proved slightly distracting. Still, I reckon I'll be looking up more courses by EIT Digital.

By Eveline S

Sep 18, 2020

Very clear and straightforward, the example of cases are relevant!

By Steve D

Apr 27, 2022

LIttle too much reading material

By Lauri H

Oct 1, 2021

A compact course about the h​istory and development of privacy regulations in Europe. Provides a good overview and includes lots of interesting extra readings. Lecture videos didn't seem always that well prepared, but felt like freestyling.

By Fan Z

May 12, 2021

Thank you for sharing, but in the video part, the professor just reads his power points and it was even not so fluent. Personally, I think reading a book about GDPR is definitely more productive than taking this course.

By Yaki M

Aug 27, 2020

This course is not that informative, as a course. Most of the information is expected to be obtained by reading external sources- some of which are outdated. My expectation was that if there is something important to share with the students, this would be shared during the lectures and not just as reading material.

