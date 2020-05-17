About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Privacy and Standardisation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn about the huge societal role of standards

  • Know about the development and fundamentals of good standards

  • Become aquainted with the leading organisations through the years in the ever evolving field of standardisation

  • Establish the future role of standards and relate ethical considerantions such as privacy

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 minutes to complete

Introduction

11 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

History

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Fundamentals

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Standards Developing Organisations

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 42 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Consortia

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min)

About the Privacy and Standardisation Specialization

Privacy and Standardisation

