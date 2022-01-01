Engineering, aeronautics, space research, natural sciences.
Digitalisation in Aeronautics and Space Specialization
Digital transformations in the field of aerospace. In this specialisation series you will understand the impact digitalisation has on aerospace science and the resulting changes.
You will understand the impact of digitalisation has on aerospace science and the resulting changes.
You will be able to effectively investigate research questions from differing scientific perspectives.
You will become familiar with fields of specialisation that are under-represented and engage more in global dialogue on aerospace research.
You obtain an overview of the most important aerospace research issues and aquire key competencies.
The course series projects are devoted to examining the principles of terrestrial technology fields and the disruptive changes caused by digitalisation; to the aircraft design process and particularly the challenges arising during the preliminary design phase and eventually to the principle tasks involved in civil aircraft maintenance. Those three assessments try to give the participants an authentic insight into aerospace research fields and possible job tasks emerging in the aerospace industry.
Digitalisation in the Aerospace Industry
The online course Digitalisation in Aerospace aims at making you aware of special production requirements connected with digitalisation. You will learn about the role of robotics and automation in manufacturing and gain a better understanding of differing perspectives on research and manufacturing as well as the points where these intersect.
Digitalisation in Space Research
This course provides an overview of the most important digital applications in the field of aerospace research. The course instructors discuss how digitalisation is impacting and changing both satellite-based and manned spaceflight research. One unit is specifically devoted to exploring the use of artificial intelligence in the evaluation of satellite data.
Digitalisation in Aeronautics
The instructors of the online course "Digitalisation in Aeronautics" present a spectrum of different aviation research and application areas, exploring the impact of digitalisation in this specific field, including the effects of digitalisation in simulating the interaction of aircraft components, in overall aircraft development and related decision-making and in the communication channels used within aircraft. A broad and varied range of applications and digital solutions are explored in detail in the individual modules of this course.
Technische Universität München (TUM)
Technische Universität München (TUM) is one of Europe’s top universities. It is committed to excellence in research and teaching, interdisciplinary education and the active promotion of promising young scientists. The university forges strong links with companies and scientific institutions across the world. TUM was one of the first universities in Germany to be named a University of Excellence. TUM does not pass any personal data to the platform providers. If you take part in one of our MOOCs, please refer to the data protection guidelines in the terms and conditions of the provider.
