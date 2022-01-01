About this Specialization

View the Specialization trailer: https://youtu.be/nbbgAkJUbRo Digitalisation is changing our society and the working world, creating new processes and radically altering existing workflows. Aerospace is being impacted like every other scientific field and innovation without digitalisation is no longer conceivable. The three-part MOOC series “Digitalisation in Aeronautics and Space” is thus devoted to examining the transformations that have already occurred and forthcoming likely changes, posing the question: what will aerospace science be like in future and what will the influence of digitalisation be on research? An array of research fields are focused on in relation to this question, including artificial intelligence in earth observation, robots in production and digital avionics networks, among others.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Digitalisation in the Aerospace Industry

Digitalisation in Space Research

Digitalisation in Aeronautics

Technische Universität München (TUM)

