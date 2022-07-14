About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prerequisites are required.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Week 1 will teach you the basics of technology and the history and future of technological development.

  • Week 2 will improve your digital literacy.

  • Week 3 will provide you with an overview of coding and key programming languages.

  • Week 4 will help you learn ways to collect and interpret data and use them to guide decision-making.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • digital literacy
  • coding
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Understanding Technology

2 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 39 min), 14 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Technology at Work

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 35 min), 23 readings, 30 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Exploring Coding

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 10 readings, 18 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Discovering Data

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 38 min), 15 readings, 7 quizzes

